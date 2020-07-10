Goal scoring clash in Serie Aat Juventus

In a week of upsets across Europe's top leagues, Italian giants, Juventus, led AC Milan 2-0 at halftime in their mid-week game and were humbled 2-4 in a stunning upset which makes Juve's clash with the high-scoring Atalanta tomorrow (July 11) a spectacle worth watching.

There are other matches on tap which should also draw a lot of attention.

Event # 1 – La Liga – Real Madrid vs Alaves

Real Madrid are on the cusp of another La Liga title with four matches remaining in the season.

Today (Friday) they welcome an Alaves side that sacked their manager after five straight defeats and will be looking to create the upset of the season by beating the red-hot Madrid in their own back yard.

Real Madrid are four points clear of eternal rivals Barcelona at the top of the table with the Zinedine Zidane's led Madrid winning their last seven games since the restart of the league, while keeping four clean sheets during their impressive run.

On paper it appears a huge mismatch against a sliding Alaves, but Madrid have not blasted teams away since the restart. Instead, they have been grinding out close wins with one nil results being the order of the day. Importantly, they enter today's game with the second-best home record in Spain thanks to an unbeaten 13 wins, four draws and zero losses.

Alaves on the other hand, currently sit in 15th place, with 35 points, and are trying their utmost to drag themselves out of the relegation battle. They are just six points clear of Mallorca, the side that occupy the first relegation spot, so if their bad form continues and they lose to Madrid, Alaves could be fighting for their La Liga lives next weekend.

In their 0-1 loss to Valladolid at the weekend, Alaves did not have a single shot on goal in a lacklustre display, that result made it six losses since La Liga restart which led to the sacking of coach Asier Garitano.

With Real Madrid on the verge of the La Liga title its unlikely they will slip up at home to a team they have dominated over the years having won 12 of the last 12 meetings.

KEY STATS

Real Madrid have won their last seven matches and have won by 2+ goals in their last seven home matches against Alaves.

Alaves have lost their last five matches and have failed to score in four during this wretched run.

Both sides in their last five home games against Alaves, Madrid have won by 3+ goals margin – 3-0, 3-0, 3-0, 4-0 and 3-0.

The betting tip. Real Madrid win.

Event # 2 – Italian Serie A – Juventus vs Atalanta

In the match of the weekend in Italy, the league's top scorers Atalanta, visit leaders Juventus in a game billed as the title decider.

Juventus who lead second place side Lazio by seven points were hammered 2-4 by AC Milan on Tuesday last after leading 2-0 at halftime. That ended a run of six games without defeat which consisted of four wins and two draws since the restart of the league.

At home, the champions are still unbeaten with 14 wins and a draw in their 15 games to date. Everything seemed rosy for Juventus at the weekend as the two main challengers for their title, Lazio and Inter both loss at home in surprising results while they blasted neighbours Torino 4-1 in the Turin derby.

But with their surprising loss to Milan in midweek everything could change if they fail to secure the victory over the high-scoring and talented Atlanta side tomorrow.

On the other side of the coin, Atalanta are the most entertaining team in Europe at the moment. They have been banging in the goals (83) for fun, outscoring Juventus by a whopping 20 goals in Serie A. Atalanta's wing back Gosens has an astonishing 10 goals and six assist to his name so far this season, that kind of form has made the German a summer target for both Chelsea and Inter Milan.

The only time this Atalanta have failed to score in a league game was in November of last year but they possess the firepower to burn any side in in Serie A. They famously humbled Juventus in the Coppa Italia final last year, beating the then holders at the time 3-0 and they will surely travel to Turin high on confidence.

KEY STATS

Juventus have won four of their last six matches while losing the other two.

Atalanta have won their last six matches since the restart of the league.

Both Teams – Juventus have won 14 and drawn one of their 15 home games so far while Atalanta have won 10 drawn four, losing one of their 15 away games so far this season.

The betting tip: Atalanta upset win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Real Madrid vs Alaves

Friday, July 10, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

REAL MADRID TO WIN $1.24 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,240

ALAVES TO WIN $14.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $14,000

MATCH TO DRAW $6.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,800

Odds on the Home Team (Madrid) winning the game 3-0 at full time $6.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,000

Odds on the Away Team (Alaves) winning the game 1-2 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

JUSTBET ODDS – Juventus vs Atalanta

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

JUVENTUS TO WIN $2.04 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,040

ATALANTA TO WIN $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

MATCH TO DRAW $3.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,750

Odds on the Home Team (Juventus) winning the game 2-1 at full time $7.80 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,800

Odds on the Away Team (Atalanta) winning the game 2-3 at full time $27.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000