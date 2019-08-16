God of Love Allowance with commanding victory

God of Love , the talented three-year-old gelding who did not prepare for the just-completed Native-Bred Three-Year-Old Classic races, continues to stun racing pundits with his strong performances, especially over the sprint distances.

God of Love's latest victory, his fifth from 10 career starts, which, strongly supported his obvious class, was scored against a good field of sprinters in an Overnight Allowance category call going 1000 metres round for a purse of $1,000,000 on Saturday at Caymanas Park. Jockey Oneil Mullings was in the saddle.

Two weeks ago, God of Love stepped up to the Overnight Allowance class and failed to maintain his winning streak following a 2 ½ lengths blip over 1,300 metres in a time of 1:19.1.

Despite failing to complete the hat-trick of wins at the distance, God of Love had earlier won over the distance in a time of 1:19.2, ridden by the claiming apprentice and leading rider Christopher Mamdeen, by four lengths at odds of 2-1.

Not one to lose consecutive races since April 13, the Philip Feanny-conditioned speedster returned in a crushing mood in a more competitive field two weeks after his fourth defeat and made amends by defeating Run Thatcher Run (Omar Walker) by 4 1/4 lengths.

Run Thatcher Run, a colleague three-year-old of God of Love, was the winner of Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes last December over 1,600 metres, but was returning to competitive racing for the first time following a 118-day lay-up from injury and was losing for the second time from seven career starts.

Trainer Feanny was well pleased with the performance and in his brief comments said: “It was a good race. He was sharp. He got out early. Took on Run Thatcher Run but at that handicap, Run Thatcher Run ran very well coming off a long rest and he is a good sprinter. God of Love does not get a distance of ground but later he maybe will do so. But, it was a good victory for God of Love whose performances are not bad,” Feanny added

Finishing third was My Sister (Reyan Lewis).