God of Love, Truly Amazing, Sir Alton to battle in Open Allowance six-furlong
Twelve runners are down for competition in the top-rated three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event over six furlongs (1,200m) for a purse of $2 million.
Below is the analysis of the runners.
1 - ACTION RUN (USA): (4 dkb/br c by Uncaptured – Fast Action) – Finished third behind Sentient and Supreme Soul in the Chairman's Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m) but failed to land a blow in his next race. Based on that run, Action Run is bound to be left behind once more.
2 - TRULY AMAZING: (4 b f by Traditional – Runnin On Empty) – Obviously heading into the right direction. After pitching at the start in a recent race over the straight, Truly Amazing came through well for the win, showing her true grit and determination. Truly Amazing can challenge for top honours here.
3 - SUMMER SUN (USA): (4 ch c by Afleet Alex – A Love Theme) – Good colt who is going to find six furlongs too short.
4 - GOD OF LOVE: (4 b g Adore The Gold – Shanda D) - Consistent competitor who was third behind Sentient and Sir Alton in a six-furlong event on October 10. Faces Sir Alton once more, but with a positive change of rider from apprentice Oshane Nugent to Dane Nelson, God of Love is going to make his presence felt.
5 - FATHER PATRICK: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – With the opposition this fierce, Father Patrick will be hard pressed to win.
6 - SUPREME SOUL: (4 ch c by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Did nothing in the recent The Viceroy Trophy over one mile. With the reduction in journey, this does not help the chances of Supreme Soul, even though he is showing a sprinting side of late.
7 - SIR ALTON: (3 dkb c by Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Put in his place by the top-rated horse in training, Toona Cilita, on October 10 in The Viceroy Trophy on October 24. Then Sir Alton picked up the lead at the half-mile but couldn't hold off Toona Ciliata in deep stretch and finished four lengths in second place. Back among rivals he can manage and he could resume winning ways.
8 - STRANGER DANGER (USA): (4 dkc by Buffum – Casual Kiss) – Returned to competitive racing on September 12 coming off a long layoff and finished at the back of the pack. Although a case can be made for Stranger Danger that he needed the run, truth be told, after injuries he is not the same as he was last year.
9 - DRUMMER BOY: (4 b c by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Has no chance of winning.
10 - CHACE THE GREAT: (7 ch g by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – Former two-time winner of the Caribbean Sprint Championship who is going to be outsprinted but will have a final rattle in the last furlong.
11 - PEKING CRUZ: (5 ch g by Traditional – Patty Girl) – Finally came good on October 31 but against these, Peking Cruz won't repeat.
12 - CRYPTOCURRENCY: (4 b f by Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – Her winning chances are very slim.
