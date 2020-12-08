Golden Gate Fields to extend racing suspension until December 26 due to COVID-19
ALBANY, California (AP) — Golden Gate Fields has extended is suspension of live horse racing until December 26, when its winter meet is scheduled to begin.
The San Francisco Bay area track has experienced a COVID-19 outbreak. Initially, the track was closed for a week to address the issue and then the closure was extended through the end of November.
All facilities have been thoroughly cleaned and track-wide COVID-19 testing of employees and backstretch workers has been done. Golden Gate Fields officials say they will continue testing until tests are returned negative.
The 1,300 horses on site continue to receive daily care and exercise.
