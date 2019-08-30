The Gold Cup, which is the premier handicap race on the local thoroughbred racing calendar going a distance of 7 furlongs (1,400m), takes place tomorrow at Caymanas Park as the highlight of the two-day (Friday - Saturday) Golden Weekend of racing.

Although this year's running of the Graded Stakes event has attracted only five runners, the presence of the brilliant She's A Maneater still makes the race interesting, even though it may seem on paper to be a one-sided affair.

She's A Maneater competes against Another Bullet, Saratoga Sight, Money Magnet and stable companion Hover Craft.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their capabilities of taking home the winner's slice of the $2-million purse in this three-year-old and-upwards event.

ANOTHER BULLET: (7-y-o b h – Nasheet – Wisely Noted) — The one likely to give She's A Maneater a challenge in this race. Another Bullet gave the 2017, Triple Crown, Superstakes and Diamond Mile winner something to think about on last (July 20) going 7 ½ furlongs when finishing just 1 ½ lengths behind She's A Maneater. Without doubt, Another Bullet is a tough competitor with a never say die attitude, who will enjoy the distance at hand, but he should once again follow She's A Maneater home.

SARATOGA SIGHT: (6-y-o ch h – Tapit – Little Miss Holy) — Came home third behind Stranger Danger and Hover Craft over 7 ½ furlongs on August 17. However, that was at the Open Allowance level and now facing Graded Stakes runners, Saratoga Sight is going to find the road a rocky one.

MONEY MAGNET: (5-y-o ch m – Nuclear Wayne – Jazzy Jet) — A consistent runner with two wins from four starts this season, one over the five straight course and the other going 6 ½ furlongs making the Gold Cup distance of 7 furlongs just about right for her. Money Magnet last raced on July 6 over 6 furlongs when she finished third behind She's A Maneater and Another Bullet. Money Magnet has prepared well from this encounter and despite the obvious credentials of She's A Maneater and Another Bullet has enough talent within her fame to cause problems for both. While Money Magnet is not expected to win, she is going to run well as she prepares for Superstakes Day in early October.

HOVER CRAFT: (9-y-o b g – He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) — At the races last Saturday (August 24, 2019) when he finished in fourth behind Fayrouz in a Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m). Hover Craft steps up here to compete but for this nine-year-old gelding it is an impossible task to get by the favourite and stablemate She's A Maneater in addition to Another Bullet and Money Magnet.

SHE'S A MANEATER: (5-y-o b m – Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) — Without a doubt the top-rated horse in training at present. She's A Maneater is on top of her game right now with four wins from five starts this season. After her fourth-place finish behind Another Bullet in the Lady Geeta Trophy over 6 furlongs (1,200m) on April 20, S he's A Maneater has been unstoppable, racking up three straight wins. She has accounted for Will In Charge in the Legal Light Trophy on May 18 and Another Bullet twice on July 6 and July 20. She's A Maneater, although much more effective going longer, is still very dangerous at this distance, and it is going to take an extraordinary performance to deny her a fourth consecutive win.

SUMMARY: Expect Money Magnet and Another Bullet to vie for the lead with She's A Maneater sitting close by in third. Saratoga Sight should be fourth with Hover Craft last. She's A Maneater is going to make her move leaving the three-furlong marker with Another Bullet, by this time, pushing ahead of Money Magnet. In the straight, after a brief contest, She's A Maneater is going to move away for a two length victory.