Grade 1 winner McKinzie retired

A beaten favourite in his last two starts, four-time Grade 1 winner McKinzie has been retired from racing before the Breeders' Cup and will go to stud next year at Gainesway Farm, the breeder said in a statement last week.

Sired by Street Sense and campaigned by Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman, McKinzie earned US$3,473,360 in 18 career starts under trainer Bob Baffert.

“ McKinzie was absolutely brilliant,” Gainesway General Manager Brian Graves said. “He was an undefeated Grade 1 winner at two as well as a multiple Grade 1 winner and top-rated horse at three and four years of age. His speed, precocity and good looks make him an absolute standout.”

A runner-up to Vino Rosso in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic, McKinzie began his five-year-old year with an 11th-place finish in the inaugural US$20 million Saudi Cup. After a break he won the Triple Bend (G2) at Santa Anita before finishing fifth in the Met Mile (G1) in July and then fourth in the Alysheba (G2) on the Kentucky Oaks undercard, both times as the favourite.

McKinzie won on debut at Santa Anita, where he posted a 99 Beyer Speed Figure. He completed his juvenile campaign undefeated with a victory in the Los Alamitos Futurity (G1).

One of the nation's premier sophomores, McKinzie returned at three, notching two more Grade 1 victories in the Pennsylvania Derby and Malibu Stakes.

At four he added two more graded wins in the Alysheba Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs and the Whitney (G1) at Saratoga over dual Grade 1 winner Yoshida and eventual Breeders' Cup Classic winner and Eclipse champion Vino Rosso. He earned a 111 Beyer and a 1/4 Ragozin figure.

The 11 triple-digit Beyer speeds posted during his career are more than any other stallion retiring to stud next year.

In addition to his impressive victories, McKinzie was runner-up in four Grade 1s - the Breeders' Cup Classic, the Met Mile, the Santa Anita Handicap and the Awesome Again.

“From day 1, McKinzie has just been exceptional,” Baffert said. “He is a gorgeous physical with brilliant speed and stamina. I've only had one other horse in my career that has been able to accomplish what he's done by winning a Grade 1 at 2, 3 and 4. It takes an extraordinary horse to achieve that.”

Named for the late Brad McKinzie, a long-time executive at Los Alamitos, McKinzie is out of Runway Model, a dual Grade 2 winner that was third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies, second in the Ashland Stakes (G1) and sold to Summer Wind Farm for US$2.7 million.

“ McKinzie is the best son of Street Sense,” said Sean Tugel, director of stallion sales and recruitment at Gainesway. “His Ragozin sheet numbers are as impressive as I have seen, and to maintain that speed and soundness over multiple seasons takes an absolute superstar. He has everything you want in a stallion prospect.”