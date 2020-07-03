Green Gold Rush, King Arthur given another chance

Eleven runners are down to compete in a Restricted Allowance event over one mile (1,600m) on Sunday (July 5) at Caymanas Park. The race gives especially the duo of Green Gold Rush and King Arthur another chance to gain lost ground.

Below is an analysis of each runner.

1 - BOLD SAMI: (3. dkb. f by Bold Warrior – Satin Sami) – Despite a second-place finish in September 2019, Bold Sami has yet to ignite any sparks and is best left alone.

2 - FAKE NEWS: (3. b. c by Silent Valor- Reel Nice Lady) – Has been running some competitive races and should go home earning once again.

3 - ROYAL APPROACH: (3. b. c by Natural Selection – Regina Royale) – Got home in the stewards' room back in November 2019 to release the maiden tag. Royal Approach has since been sidelined due to injury and may need a couple of races to get his footing in place. Let's see how he handles himself. Note the figure-8 is on.

4 - RUM WITH ME: (3. b. c by Casual Trick – Zacapa) – Seems to be a short runner, but given the competition should be able to hold his own and make a race of it.

5 - OLDE WHARF: (3. b. c by Bridled Quest – Mom Rules) – Has no chance. Note the tongue tie is off.

6 - KING ARTHUR: (3. b. g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Gift) – Beaten out of sight by the impressive Another Affair last week going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). King Arthur should enjoy the expected more relaxed pace and can come into his own.

7 - LORD OF AJAHLON: (3. gr. c by Storm Craft – Crucial Cat) – A winner on last who is going to find repeating difficult.

8 - HIGH DIPLOMACY: (3. b. c by American Dance – Code Star) – Although a win last Saturday, another such effort is not at hand.

9 - GREEN GOLD RUSH: (3. b. g by Adore The Gold – Princess Lorna) – Very disappointing on Saturday as the 9-5 favourite, finishing seventh by 13 lengths behind Another Affair and King Arthur. Green Gold Rush faces King Arthur again and solely based on presumed talent must be given another chance.

10 - VERSATILE VISION: (3. b. f by Fearless Vision – Chinitagoodaz) – Was an impressive winner on March 4, 2020, over seven furlongs, winning my 5 ½ lengths in a time of 1:28.3. Versatile Vision is going to run well.

11 - DANNY SPUD: (3. b. c by Liquidity – Awesome Camille) – Running in non-winners of two for the first time and will need time to get accustomed to the new environment.