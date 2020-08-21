GREENER PASTURES

Long-time assistant trainer to conditioner Gary Subratie until recently, Mark Amarillo, passed away earlier this week.

Amarillo was often spotted on race days helping Subratie to saddle his horses.

“Mark was a true and trusted friend. He was also a knowledgeable horseman who was not afraid to share his thoughts with me and oftentimes his analysis proved to be correct.

“A horse racing man to the core, Mark gave further assistance on race days with the saddling of my horses, always paying attention to details.

“This is a sad time for the camp and I offer my condolences to his family, colleagues and friends in and out of racing,” trainer Subratie said in his tribute to Mark Amarillo.

Mark Amarillo died at age 51.