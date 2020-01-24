Groom Errol Thomas — no regrets for my time in racing

The Supreme Racing Guide had a sit-down with former champion groom Errol Thomas to find out about his long and outstanding career.

The interview is published below.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE (SRG)

ERROL THOMAS (ET)

SRG: What is your background?

ET: I was born at 131 Hatfield Avenue in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine, in 1950. I grew up there, and I still live there right now. Being so close to the racetrack, it was easy for me to go there and quickly I started to work in a profession in the industry. From you live in Gregory Park, you must know that you are going to the racetrack.

SRG: How did you got involved in racing?

ET: I had some friends by the stables of Laurie Silvera, so I went there, and I started doing my thing. I won some races there with a horse named Grey Miss, as well with Blue Jeans. Then I went to Arthur Sharpe stables, where I won around 15 races, and then I went to Bobby Hale, and I had success there also. I also went to Allan Williams, after which I had moved to Nigel Nunes. I had success with Dwight Chen. Now I am with Gary Subratie, where I have won the Gold Cup; I have won eight-straight races with Wow Wow. I won races with horses like Stormontheloose. I have achieved a lot with Gary Subratie, which is my top stables where I won the Jamaica Oaks with Niphal.

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

ET: Grey Miss was my first winner. I was at Laurie Silvera stables at the time, and that was in the 1970s. The feeling then was excellent as Grey Miss was an F-Class horse, and he did well. After that win I had great success with my horses as I didn't have any problem with them. Everything has been going great for me, and I am happy.

SRG: What are some of the major races you have won?

ET: I won the 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks three times. I won the Gold Cup, and now I have won all three races in the Two-Year-Old Triple Crown, the Cash Pot Trophy, the Pick-3 Trophy, and Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes.

SRG: Name some of the good horses you have groomed?

ET: Well, Lady T, who won the Guineas and Oaks along with Niphal and Poetry In Motion — all Classic winners. Hail The Genius won the Gold Cup and now there is Wow Wow. I have had some success with my horses, I can't remember all, but I am happy with how everything has turned out for me.

SRG: How do you feel about the achievements of Wow Wow?

ET: Great! I feel very great about it. Wow Wow ran second the first time out, and then he went on to win eight races straight. He is in good health and everything, and I am looking forward to another Triple Crown from him this year as a three-year-old.

SRG: Have you had any regrets choosing a profession in the racing industry?

ET: No, I don't have any regrets at all. As I I have had a lot of success right through my career, as every year I win races and I was the champion groom in 2017. All of those successes are based on the hard work and dedication I have put in the sport. There is no other way.

SRG: Who is your favourite trainer?

ET: My favourite trainer is Gary Subratie. I love how he conditions his horses, and I always follow up with him on things to do. I have gained a lot of knowledge from him and he is a very good person and friend.

SRG: Who is your favourite jockey?

ET: Right now, I have to say Ameth Robles because he has done the job for me, and I like how he rides Wow Wow. He knows Wow Wow, and Wow Wow knows him as well.