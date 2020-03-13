Grooms honoured on their day

Last Saturday (March 7), grooms took the limelight when they were honoured by the Grooms' Association of Jamaica for their services to the racing industry. Most of the grooms honoured have been at their jobs caring for horses for between 35-45 years. All presentations featured on this page were made by president of the Grooms' Association, Fabian White unless otherwise stated.

