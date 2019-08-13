Half-century mark reached by Anthony Nunes

Trainer Anthony Nunes registered his 50th thus far in the 2019 racing season with KJ Express to reach another milestone as he continues to solidify the quest for his first trainers' championship on the Independence Race Day (Tuesday, August 6) at Caymanas Park.

KJ Express, ridden by Reyan Lewis, won by ¾ lengths over Nuclear Thunder (Omar Walker) in a Restricted Allowance event over 5 furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Then on Saturday (August 10), Nunes made it win number 51 when Bigdaddykool easily took home the Prime Minister's Stakes with Lewis again handling the reins.

The 50-win milestone feat by Nunes was achieved from 270 starts.

Listed among Nunes' 50 winners are, of course, the victories by Supreme Soul in the Triple Crown series of races. Interestingly, Nunes with probably the largest barn on the Caymanas Park compound, has not started one of his charges in a two-year-old race, as yet.

“What I was pleased about the victory by KJ Express is that it marked my 50th win of the season and that is why it was pleasing. When you reach little marks like these as the year goes along, you mark them as important and move on. You do not want to get stuck like on 49 for a long while.

“We want to move on as you set little minor goals for yourself. We knew that we were approaching the goal of 50 wins and wanted to get that out of the way and move on to set another goal before the end of the year,” Nunes said

“Following the win, I took an extra look on KJ Express as he is an honest little horse who competes well. He will now move up to non-winners of four and he should take a little time before he wins at that level as well,” he added.