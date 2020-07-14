Hand in the air
The upset 47-1 victory by Loose Ball in Saturday's (July 11) third race at Caymanas Park brought much joy to winning rider, apprentice Raddesh Roman.
In a maiden three-year-old, non-winners of two contest competed for over five furlongs straight, the young reinsman kept Loose Ball off the early fractions set by the likes of Basilicus (Paul Francis), K D Flyer (Dane Dawkins) and Whoshotthesherrif (Anthony Thomas).
Racing close to the preferred outside rails, Roman brought his mount with a surging effort inside the final furlong to nab K D Flyer in the “glass”. Trained by Wayne DaCosta, Loose Ball won in a time of 1:00.2 and paid a huge $2,414 to win.
There was even a bigger upset on the day which happened in the 10th of the 11 races offered by the promoting company.
Salah, ridden by six-time champion jockey Omar Walker, came through horses in the stretch drive with a sweeping kick to win at compelling odds of 52-1.
Salah's victory came at the $850,000 - $800,000 claiming level over a distance of 7 ½ furlongs, and is trained by Ryan Darby.
When the dividends were announced, Salah paid a whopping $2,691 for a $50 minimum winning ticket.
