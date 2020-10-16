Hard to resist Truly Amazing down the five straight

Although there are three trophy races to be contested on the 10-race programme, the three-year-old and upwards Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event should draw the most attention tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

Thirteen runners have been entered to take part over five furlongs straight for a total purse of $1 million.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1 - ROJORN DI PILOT: (4 b c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Always runs well over the straight but from the one draw, Rojorn Di Pilot is going to find it difficult to gain the winning advantage.

2 - CAMPESINO: (10 b g by Compadre – Yaella) – Not the force he once was and based on current form, this former Caribbean Sprint champion has no real chance of winning.

3 - SPLENDID VISION: (4 gr f by Fearless Vision – Intensified) - Out of her depth.

4 - SOUL CURE: (4 b f by Soul Warrior – Sure To Cure) – Should wait on an easier opportunity.

5 - CONTRACTOR: (5 ch g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Terri) – Contractor is going to find these difficult to handle.

6 - PEKING CRUZ: (5 ch g by Traditional – Patty Girl) – Winless from nine outings this season. Peking Cruz was expected to find the winners' enclosure this season already but has not obliged. Peking Cruz enjoys this galloping course and based on back form, he should be able to hit the board.

7 - RICKY RICARDO: (5 dkb g by Storm Craft – My Friend Lucy) – Would prefer it longer.

8 - LIGHTNING MCQUEEN: (5 b h by Adore The Gold – Herroyalhighness) - Did well to reach this far but Lightning McQueen cannot handle these horses.

9 - RAS EMANUEL: (8 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) - Came with a strong run late in deep stretch to finish second, beaten by 2 ½ lengths by God of Love over five furlongs round on September 19. Ras Emanuel should have benefited from that run and is going to make a race of this one.

10 - UNCLE FRANK: (6 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – This trip is short for Uncle Frank but has been knocking at the door and may surprise. Should earn.

11 - TRULY AMAZING: (4 b f by Traditional – Runnin On Empty) – Obviously, the horse to beat. Truly Amazing has never lost a race when venturing over the straight as her four career victories have come over this trip, three at five furlongs and one at four furlongs. Truly Amazing fashioned a good effort when finishing 5 lengths behind Sir Alton over six furlongs in a time of 1:10.2 on October 4 and from this outside draw, Truly Amazing should have this race under control without any hindrance.

12 - WARTIME: (7 ch m by War Marshall – Time Crisis) – Tested the deepness of the waters on last when going over nine furlongs and 25 yards only to finish in eighth place by 10 lengths. Now reverting to a more comfortable trip, Wartime should run an improved race.

13 - LEGALITY: (USA): (4 dkb c by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Not raced since winning on November 8 of last year over seven furlongs. Legality is going to need the run.