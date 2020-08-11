Head by short head

In a bang-up finish involving three horses, Sentient , Master of Hall and Race Car , spread across the track, it was the well-tuned Race Car who benefited from the brilliance of jockey Dane Nelson to come out triumphant. This closest of finishes happened on Independence Day (August 6) at Caymanas Park.

Race Car's winning margin was a head, while Sentient was a short head in front of third-placed Master of Hall.

Trained by Spencer Chung and bred and owned by Richard Lake, Race Car , a US importee, was winning his fourth race from five starts on local soil.