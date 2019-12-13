Hecandance finally comes to the winning party

Hecandance , a late-blooming three-year-old dark bay gelded son of American Dance , running for the sixth time proved too good for his 11 rivals after gyrating to a 4 ¼-length victory. This victory came in a restricted maiden condition event for native-bred three-year-olds who have not earned $250,000 lifetime at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Bred and owned by Owen and Solomon Sharpe and trained by Owen Sharpe, Hecandance ran 1,000-metre straight in a time of 1:00.3 as the 4/5 betting option ridden by Trevor Simpson.

Following home Hecandance was the 24/1 chance Will To Live (Matthew Bennett) trained by Victor Williams with Super Stunner (Samantha Fletcher) placing third at odds of 5/1.

Hecandance timed fractions of 22.0, by 46.2.

“It is especially gratifying and nice to have a winner, especially when it is home-bred. He ( Hecandance) took time to get to the dance, but he seems to be straightening out nicely now and let us hope for the best,” Solomon Sharpe shared with this publication.

Heavy rains left the track muddied and Hecandance posted a reasonably good time of 1:00.3 for the distance.

“It (muddy track) certainly did not harm him ( Hecandance) and he had a good time dancing in the mud,”

Where does Hecandance go from here following his strong performance?

“That is a question for the trainer to decide as he is the expert, but I think he has to wait and see how he ( Hecandance) comes out of this race before he can decide,” the younger Sharpe ended.