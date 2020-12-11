Helpful to have a patient owner, says trainer Steven Todd after victory by

The Marcus Dabdoub-bred Awesome Choice (Sensational - Lipstick Lily) rounded the field from barrier 14 to contest the lead with Sure Curlin. She then ended the neck and neck battle by drawing off from half-a-furlong out to score an emphatic victory in the Sunnyside Stakes on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

This traiditional race at five furlongs round is for two-year-old maidens only.

Standing tall, leggy and industrious in the five-round event, Awesome Choice showed pleasing signs of her improving quality with a consummate five-length victory in a 1:00.4 time that left her young trainer Steven Todd quite upbeat with the filly's display moving in the right direction.

“This performance is quite pleasing as following her last race, she was given a short respite before being prepared for this one and she responded well for us.

“Everybody who buys a yearling is hoping to buy a Classic aspirant horse so let us hope that she improves that much and take us there.

“While I am happy with what I am seeing, we are taking our time with her. She ( Awesome Choice) is a tall filly and we are taking our time with her to give her the time to develop with the hope that she will get to the point where she can get a distance of ground.

“With this in mind, we are taking our time with her development and hoping, in the meantime, that she will respond, learn and mature to reach the Classic stage.

Awesome Choice is owned by Garth Samuels and according to Todd: “He (Samuels) is a patient owner who gives me the time to be patient with his horses. A step that leaves me with enough time to do what I think is best for horses under my care during their development. I am always appreciative of an owner who gives a trainer the time it takes to provide the best-rounded care for a horse from the baby stage to that of maturity.”