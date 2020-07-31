Here come the 'babies'
Two-year-old season gets underway with the Starters' Trophy run over three furlongs straight with a total purse of $900,000. There are seven runners in the event.
Published below is a look at the breeding history of the seven starters.
Letters in Gold ch. f
Soul Warrior – Miss Angeline
A half-sister to Bubbling Angeline by Blue Pepsi Lodge
Trained by Gary Griffiths to be ridden by Robert Halledeen
Awesome Choice ch. f
Sensational Slam – Lipstick Lily
Half-sister to Princess Lauren by Soul Warrior
Trained by Steven Todd to be ridden by Omar Walker
Super Duper b. f
Natural Selection – Patara
Previous progeny by Patara
Black Onyx by Sorrentino —a winner in Trinidad
Tanganyika by Traditional - a winner in Trinidad
Aria by Liquidity still a maiden
Trained by Wayne DaCosta to be ridden by Phillip Parchment
Lady Commander b. f
American Dance – Silky Satin
Half-sister to Sensational Satin by Sensational Slam winner of one race
Thornhill Miss by Taqarub winner of two races
Army Officer by Storm Craft winner of two races
Thornhill Lad by War Marshall winner of two races
Uncle Honey by Rising Moon winner of one race
Trained by Patrick Taylor to be ridden by Javaniel Patterson
Tina's Accountb. f
Western Classic – A Cut Above
Trained by Phillip Elliott to be ridden by Andre Martin
Mister Mandate ch. c
Strong Mandate – Moonlight Brew
First progeny to race for both sire and dam
Strong Mandate is by Tiznow – Clear Mandate
Trained by Anthony Nunes to be ridden by Dick Cardenas
Princess Marshall ch. c
War Marshall – Princess Shine
Trained by Fitzroy Glispie to be ridden by Paul Francis
