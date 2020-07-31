Here come the 'babies'

Two-year-old season gets underway with the Starters' Trophy run over three furlongs straight with a total purse of $900,000. There are seven runners in the event.

Published below is a look at the breeding history of the seven starters.

Letters in Gold ch. f

Soul Warrior – Miss Angeline

A half-sister to Bubbling Angeline by Blue Pepsi Lodge

Trained by Gary Griffiths to be ridden by Robert Halledeen

Awesome Choice ch. f

Sensational Slam – Lipstick Lily

Half-sister to Princess Lauren by Soul Warrior

Trained by Steven Todd to be ridden by Omar Walker

Super Duper b. f

Natural Selection – Patara

Previous progeny by Patara

Black Onyx by Sorrentino —a winner in Trinidad

Tanganyika by Traditional - a winner in Trinidad

Aria by Liquidity still a maiden

Trained by Wayne DaCosta to be ridden by Phillip Parchment

Lady Commander b. f

American Dance – Silky Satin

Half-sister to Sensational Satin by Sensational Slam winner of one race

Thornhill Miss by Taqarub winner of two races

Army Officer by Storm Craft winner of two races

Thornhill Lad by War Marshall winner of two races

Uncle Honey by Rising Moon winner of one race

Trained by Patrick Taylor to be ridden by Javaniel Patterson

Tina's Accountb. f

Western Classic – A Cut Above

Trained by Phillip Elliott to be ridden by Andre Martin

Mister Mandate ch. c

Strong Mandate – Moonlight Brew

First progeny to race for both sire and dam

Strong Mandate is by Tiznow – Clear Mandate

Trained by Anthony Nunes to be ridden by Dick Cardenas

Princess Marshall ch. c

War Marshall – Princess Shine

Trained by Fitzroy Glispie to be ridden by Paul Francis