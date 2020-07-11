Here come the upsetters

Saddled in the opener for his 50th career start by conditioner David Powell, seven-year-old gelding Sure Step justified punters' favouritism with victory by 4 ½ lengths over a large field to give accomplished apprentice Reyan Lewis his first of two wins on the day.

As expected, the form of the Gary Subratie/Robert Halledeen trainer/jockey alliance continued when Pharaoh It Is relinquished his maiden status by outstaying eight weak rivals in the second event.

In the third, based on his ability and form, winner Loose Ball (Raddesh Roman) from the Wayne DaCosta outfit should not have been sent off at 47/1.

The Gary Subratie/Robert Halledeen form was suspended temporarily when odds-on choice Big Big Daddy was outstayed by trainer Fitznahum Williams' well-conditioned XY Soul (Shane Ellis) in the fourth.

Halledeen had to work hard to end Patrick Lynch's Alexa's Star run of second-place finishes in the afternoon's fifth with a desperate scramble to last home.

In the sixth odds-on favourite Case Closed (Shane Ellis) reared at the start and inadvertently gifted the sixth to give Reyan Lewis a double with trainer Arnold Rambally's saddling eight-length winner Cruizinn Jed.

Apprentice Raddesh Roman enjoyed a second visit to the winners' enclosure when short-priced favourite Deep Blue Sea won from in front posting a second-straight triumph to extend the good form of trainer Johnny Wilmot.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes' misgivings over the 59.0-kilogramme weight allotment was not justified as Toona Ciliata (Dane Nelson) under superb handling in the home straight found room on the inside rails to secure victory by just over a length.

Second generation conditioner Ryan Darby's stable has yielded a couple of winners lately and eight-year-old mare Holy Light (Paul Francis) used the advantageous weight allotment to beat her nearest rival by five lengths for the trainer's first of two triumphs.

There was a surprise for Darby when the lesser fancied of his two starters won the 10th. Royal Vibes (Raddesh Roman) was fifth at odds of 10/1 but victory was secured by the 52/1 chance Salah ridden by former champion Omar Walker.

The 2018 champion jockey Anthony Thomas has ridden Luana 13 times in her last 20 races. Incredibly the mare has now taken the rider to the winners' circle no fewer than seven times. On this occasion, trainer Michael Francis's five-year-old daughter of Casual Trick won by seven lengths to close the card.

THE AWARDS: The Training Feat Award is presented to champion Anthony Nunes for Toona Ciliata's win under top weight over a trip considered short of the four-year-old colt's best. Naturally Nunes' charge is unchallenged for the Best Winning Gallop Award while the Jockeyship Award goes to Dane Nelson whose experience and skill were major factors in the victory by Toona Ciliata.