High-flying Leicester City face under-achieving Everton in English Premier League

With the “Special One” Jose Mourinho again coaching in the EPL and getting his first win in his first game with Tottenham at the weekend, the Premier League is buzzing with excitement. This week, the Special One will look to make it back-to-back wins when Spurs host struggling West Ham.

Event # 1 — English Premier League — Leicester City vs Everton

High-flying Leicester City are enjoying yet another season to remember, with Brendon Rodgers' side scoring goals for fun in the Premier League. Could this be Marco Silva's last game in charge of Everton? Next Sunday he takes his struggling side to the King Power Stadium to face the bang in-form Leicester City knowing that if they are beaten, his time on Merseyside is probably over.

Facing a rampant Leicester City side to keep your job when they are arguably playing the best football in the league isn't ideal.

Leicester City who have exceeded all expectations this season are currently second in the table, on a six-game winning streak in all competitions and showing no signs of letting up. It has the making of another fairy tale season for the Leicester fans reminiscent of them winning the league a few years ago when nobody in their right mind gave them a chance.

In contrast, Everton have stalled this season after so much optimism in the summer with Coach Silva holding onto his job by just a thread. For Everton results need to improve quickly if they are to turn their season around.

Everton have picked up only four points on the road this campaign and have lost seven of their opening 13 games, the third-worst in the league.

Leicester are enjoying something of a purple patch in which they can do no wrong, goals are going in with ease as they are the league's second-highest scorers with 31 goals, but also boast the best defence in the league. Everton, on the other hand, have scored barely more than a third of the Leicester's goals with 13, and have shipped in 20 at the other end.

Key stats — Leicester have won eight of their last 10 games, scoring 31 goals while conceding just eight times.

Everton — have a decent record against Leicester, winning three of their five head-to-head meetings.

Both sides — Leicester did the double over Everton on their way to the title, the first time they had done so since 1985/86.

The betting tip. Leicester City to win.

Event # 2 — Spanish La Liga — Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

There will be fireworks this Sunday when Atletico Madrid and Barcelona face each other at the Wanda Metropolitano in a massive La Liga game.

A win at home would see Madrid draw level on points with the Catalan giants as they sit fourth in the table just three points off the leaders Barcelona.

After a good start to the season where they had three-consecutive wins, Madrid have since had just five victories in 15 matches in all competitions. However, they have lost just once at home in La Liga this season which came against a Sociedad team currently five points off the top spot in the table. They have found goals hard to come by as they have scored just 16 goals in 14 league games.

Despite struggling for form earlier in the season where they suffered three losses, Barcelona still lead La Liga, but just ahead of Real Madrid with a better goal difference.

On the road, Barcelona have not fared well as they have won just four of their last 12 away games in all competitions dating back to last season.

However, they did win in their last away game, albeit an unconvincing victory over lowly Leganes but beating Atletico in the Spanish capital is easier said than done.

Atletico have been strong at home, as always, and are sure to fancy their chances against a Barcelona side that have already lost three times away from home.

On the flip side, Atletico have drawn seven games so far hence this might be a cagey affair that could end in a stalemate.

Key stats — Atletico Madrid have not lost a single game at home this season — but they have drawn three of the seven games played. Last season both sides played to a 1-1 draw when they met at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona –—beat Atletico 2-0 the last time they met — and are unbeaten against them in their last eight head to head meetings.

Both teams — Barcelona have been the better of the two in this fixture and have not lost against Atletico since 2016.

The betting tip: Draw

JUSTBET ODDS – Leicester City vs Everton

Sunday, December 1, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LEICESTER TO WIN $1.65 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,650

EVERTON TO WIN $4.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,750

MATCH TO DRAW $3.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,750

Odds on the Home Team (Leicester) $28.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $28,000

winning the game 4-1 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Everton) $85.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $85,000

winning the game 0-3 at full time

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Sunday, December 1, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ATL MADRID TO WIN $2.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,750

BARCELONA TO WIN $2.45 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,450

MATCH TO DRAW $3.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,200

Odds on the Home Team (Madrid) $8.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,000

winning the game 1-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Barca) $9.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,500

winning the game 1-2 at full time

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $5.75 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,7