High performance

Mahogany is a talented racehorse, of that there is no doubt.

From early in his career that talent was noticed by all onlookers, causing many to conclude that leading up to the three-year-old Classic races Mahogany would have a telling impact.

That was not to be as the Ian Parsard trainee finished second to Wow Wow in the 2000 Guineas over one mile (1,600m) in July. But he came back to deliver a smashing performance in August, clocking a blistering 1:43.0 going 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m), and staking his claim for the Jamaica St Leger and Derby.

However, going two turns, Mahogany finished fourth in the St Leger going 10 furlongs (2,000m) in September — behind Nipster — and then seventh in the Derby at 12 furlongs (2,400m) in October behind King Arthur.

On Saturday (December 12), Mahogany ( Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) reignited his spark with probably the most noteworthy effort of this racing year in the top-rated Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event travelling 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

THE RACE

Reunited with jockey Dane Dawkins, Mahogany led from start to finish in a dominating 6-length win in a time of 1:16.1, which was just three-fifths of a second short of the 1993 track record held by Eros.

Nipster finished in second place with Sentient in the third slot.

TR

“I have mixed feelings. I am obviously happy because it was a tremendous performance by Mahogany today [Saturday]. It is something that we knew he is always capable of, but there is a tinge of disappointment when it comes to his performances in the Classic races. Notwithstanding, in my view, he is definitely one of the top three-year-old performers not to have won one of the Classic races. That, however, is behind us. We will now have to begin to look forward to the upcoming season as Mahogany did not enjoy the wet conditions he faced in the past months. Today, he got a good track and we all saw how well he performed in the available and agreeable condition — and that was the real Mahogany in his true spirit.”

THE POSITIVES

It is always a treat to see the development of a good three-year-old, as that bodes well for the racing product which is always in need of star performers. Kudos to jockey Dane Dawkins as after the battering he took following his ride on Mahogany in the 2000 Guineas, he has quietly weathered the storm and is now reaping the benefits.