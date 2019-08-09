Four well-known racing personalities were honoured at various levels on the 2019 National Honours list which was published on Independence Day (August 6).

The honourees are Clovis Metcalfe, Dr St Aubyn Bartlett, Brian Rickman, and Clive Evans.

Clovis George Metcalfe was promoted from the Rank of Order of Distinction (Officer Class) to the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD).

Metcalfe received the new rank for his contribution to banking. He was the managing director of FirstCaribbean International Bank Jamaica Limited for many years before his recent retirement. At present, Metcalfe serves as the chairman of the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) and also as chairman of the Casino Gaming Commission.

Metcalfe has been associated with horse racing for many years, as an owner and breeder, and is part of the many-times champion breeding outfit of HAM Stables Limited.

“It is indeed a signal honour to be promoted from the Rank of Order of Distinction to the Rank of Commander.

“My entire life has been dedicated to the growth and development of Jamaica in the many areas I have worked or given voluntary service, and it is quite rewarding to be honoured by the country for the work God has blessed me to contribute to the advancement of Jamaica.

“I will continue to give of my best in the service of my country, as I proudly accept my national honour,” an obviously moved Metcalfe said.

Dr St Aubyn Bartlett has been conferred with Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD). He was given the Rank of Commander for outstanding service to the horse racing industry as a veterinarian.

Dr Bartlett, who is still serving the horse racing industry as a veterinarian was for a long period a member of the regulatory body of the sport, the Jamaica Racing Commission, first as a veterinarian and then as the commission's senior veterinarian.

Dr Bartlett lists as his major achievements the introduction of the Lasix programme for horses and the total reform of the testing process for horses.

“It has been a long road, many, many years, and to be given this national award for essentially doing my job is indeed a major honour and privilege.

“It is an achievement I will cherish as I continue to serve not only horse racing but other areas of my country,” the former Member of Parliament for Eastern St Andrew offered to this publication.

Brian Paul Rickman known affectionately as “Spuddy” in racing circles was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer (OD) for his skilful and dedicated service as a sports commentator in the horse racing industry.

Rickman has spent most of his professional life commentating on races at Caymanas Park with his voice becoming synonymous with the sport. His often breathtaking commentaries have become a part of horse racing folklore in Jamaica.

“I am still in shock as I was completely surprised when I found out that I was awarded the OD.

“Even while I am still in shock, without equivocation, I can say, I am truly happy for being offered this award and I will cherish the honour as I continue to do my best with my commentaries,” Rickman said.

Clive “Freezing Rain” Evans who entered racing's Hall of Fame two years ago was awarded the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service to the sport of horse racing.