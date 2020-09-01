Honouring the ladies

RACEHORSE owner Karen Parsard and veterinarian Dr Sophia Ramlal were among eight women honoured for their services to the racing industry during the running of the Jamaica Oaks race day at Caymanas Park on Saturday, August 29.

The others who were honoured were former jockey Azel Cowie-Fung, trainer Margaret Parchment, former owner Yvonne Mattis, customer service representative at Supreme Ventures and Entertainment (SVREL) Liliet Dujoy, owner Ruth Hussey, and television racing presenter Denise Walters.

Unfortunately, mainly because of COVID-19 restrictions, many of the ladies who were honoured did not make it to the racetrack.

Parsard, who received a specially dedicated plaque in recognition of excellence, holds the title of female owner with the most wins during 2019 with 15 races won.

“The recognition is both exemplary and gratifying, as I think it is wise to recognise owners as we are the ones who are paying the bills.

“I think it is a most thoughtful idea to recognise owners, especially female owners, as we spend so much money in providing quality and lively racing stock to the industry.

“And it is not only the investment. For me personally, I travel abroad doing a lot of work choosing my horses then carry them down to Jamaica as babies.

“These horses are then weaned, and then after having watched them as babies growing up, they are taken to the stables and then, these horses who you become very fond of actually go to the track and exercise and then pretty soon they are racing competitively.

“For me it is an amazing spectacle, and you recognise the value of some of that money that you have spent,” Parsard told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Dr Ramlal was recognised for her outstanding veterinary service to the horse racing industry. She has been a veterinary surgeon for over 20 years and is one of the few women practising large animal medicine in the English-speaking Caribbean.

She ensures that equine well-being and welfare are front and centre of the operations at Caymanas Park.

“I am honoured and humbled. I have been in the racing industry as a veterinarian for 20 enjoyable years and it is great to be still here.

“And today, to be appreciated for the work that we have done as veterinarians is most welcoming. It is pleasurable work that I am happy to undertake, and this added stamp of approval it is really appreciated. Reward always sweetens labour,” Ramlal said.