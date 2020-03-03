On the Day of Champions 2019, the various winners were recognised and presented with their awards in various ceremonies at Caymanas Park on Ash Wednesday (February 26).

The top award went to five-year-old bay mare, She's A Maneater who was unanimously voted as the Horse of the Year 2019.

Bred by Winston Kong, owned by Ian Kong, trained by Wayne DaCosta, groomed by Christo Anthony, and ridden throughout 2019 by Omar Walker, She's A Maneater raced nine times, winning on eight occasions.

Included among the mare's victories were the Gold Cup, the Superstakes, and the Diamond Mile.