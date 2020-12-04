Horse racing grow inna mi belly – meet groom Romeo Hutchinson
At 24 years old, Romeo Hutchinson is relatively young in the sport of horse racing. Yet, this young man has made a strong and determined commitment to his chosen field, that of being a groom of thoroughbred horses.
Supreme Racing Guide (SRG): How did you get involved in racing?
Romeo Hutchinson (RH): From a boy a grow “inna belly”, I live right near Caymanas Park. I grow into horse racing. I started to come to the track with my father and then started to hold horses for him until I start to help looking after a horse with my father. So now as a man, I am officially grooming horses and mi win whole heap a races already.
SRG: Which stable are you attached to?
RH: I am working with Steven Todd at the moment. But I have worked with Donovan Russell also.
SRG : How long have you been working at Steven Todd's stables?
RH: I am working for Steve Todd for four years now.
SRG: Which is the best horse you have groomed?
RH: The best horse that I have looked after so far is Di Cobre.
SRG: At age 24, what is your dream?
RH: I want to start looking after a big horse. Though still young and much to learn as a groom, it is a big horse that will show me up as a man who can really groom horses and I have the will to work hard to improve my life to help my family and reach somewhere in this profession by going on to groom a Classic runner and winner. So, I just waiting for my turn.
SRG: Getting a Classic horse is something that takes a lot of time, are you willing to wait?
RH: You can't just jump the line. I just have to wait my turn until better food comes my way. So, I just waiting my turn 'til Steven Todd kick-off. Is my trainer that. He cares for me and makes me have what I have. I feel if I have to leave Steven Todd, I will leave Caymanas Park for good. So, for the time being, I will go on and wait my turn until my top trainer gets his big horse.
SRG: Which is the best horse you have seen race at Cayamas Park.
RH: For me, the best horse I have seen run at Caymanas Park is Will In Charge. I love Will In Charge. He was a good horse for me.
— Compiled by Hurbun Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy