Horse racing without spectators

With official approval being sought and received, the 10-race programme, first scheduled for Saturday, March 14, will now be run at Caymanas Park today with a post time of 12:20 pm for the first event.

History will be created as this is the first time in the annals of racing at Caymanas Park that a race meeting is to take place without spectators being present. Racing at Caymanas Park started 61 years ago in August of 1959.

This move to run races without spectators is being made in response to the presence of the coronavirus in Jamaica.

Only licensed professionals (jockeys, trainers, grooms, assistant trainers, and jockeys' agents), along with racing officials from the Jamaica Racing Commission, the Betting, Gaminng and Lotteries Commission, and the promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), will be allowed access to the racetrack.

Owners, although licensed, will not be permitted to enter the park.

No betting will take place at Caymanas Park, but punters can place their wagers at the over 100 off track betting parlours (OTBs) spread across the island and on the SVREL online MBet platform.

Concerns have been raised in some quarters about actually running the race meet, giving the spread of the coronavirus and the various restrictions placed on the gathering of people as set out by the Government of Jamaica.

Chairman of SVREL, Solomon Sharp, spoke on the issue in an interview with the Supreme Racing Guide.

“We do not expect more than 150-175 people to be present at the racetrack tomorrow [Tuesday], and these 150-175 people will never be in the same place at any one time. Remember, Caymanas Park is 198 acres. For sure, we will limit the gathering of people present to the numbers ordered by the Government.

“Only trainers, jockeys, grooms with horses in a particular race will be allowed in the saddling barn and Parade Ring areas.

“All our entry points, that is Gregory Park, Meadowvale, and Independence City, will be manned by additional security guards with strict instructions to let in only licensed personnel.

“Also, we will be in contact with the police in Portmore, asking them to assist where they can in ensuring that only licensed professionals are admitted to the Caymanas Park complex.

“I should note that trainers, jockeys, exercise riders and grooms have been on the track in the mornings carrying out their regular exercise routines, and as such, the race meeting tomorrow [Tuesday] will be more like a regular exercise period,” Sharpe shared with this publication.

As to the health precautions being taken during the running of the no-spectator race meet, the SVREL chairman listed what the promoting company will be doing to ensure the safety of those who will be at the track.

“We have enough sanitising liquid, bleach, and other sanitising agents recommended by health professionals. Racing professionals entering and leaving the already sterile areas of the saddling barn and the parade ring will be sanitised before and after each race.

“SVREL will also be placing sanitising stations in and around all areas to be used by professionals for the conduct of the race meet,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe then spoke about the OTBs.

“We have been in contact with the OTB operators since Thursday of last week and have told them that they must ensure that all patrons entering their establishments are sanitised. Besides, we have instructed that all betting machines be sanitised regularly during the course of the race meet.

“The process of communicating with the OTB operators continues today [Monday], and we will be in touch with them during the race meet itself,” the SVREL chairman informed.