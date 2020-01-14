A young reader of The Supreme Racing Guide, after reading the 'Top 12 Horses to Follow in 2020' in last Friday's publication submitted her own list. Readers please note that this assessment was written before the race day of Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The list of the young reader's 'Top-10 Horses to Follow.

1 - MAHOGANY - (Three-year-old chestnut gelding by Sensational Slam-Mete-Orite) — Trainer Ian Parsard Mahogany released his maiden tag with an impressive win over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) on December 28, 2019, in a quick time of 1:04.3. Although showing promise in his first two races, he was unable to get past the post in front being beaten by the likes of Above and Beyond and Rum With Me. The blinkers were fitted for this run and with Dane Dawkins in the saddle, Mahogany was able to lead by an ever-increasing margin and in the end slipped rivals to win by all of 13 lengths, showing that he probably was not focused which affected how he ran the first two times. With this equipment change made by the trainer, Mahogany is now expected to do much better in 2020 especially as a sprinter and middle distance runner but do not count him out of especially the first Classic, the 1000 Guineas.

2 - ABOVE AND BEYOND - (Three-year-old chestnut filly by Blue Pepsi Lodge-Rumble) – Trainer Anthony Nunes Had to fight for the win when releasing her maiden tag on December 14, 2019. Above and Beyond came home in a fast time of 1:18.3 for six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) when defeating Mahogany. The latter has since won his first race in what was an impressive effort. Above and Beyond is definitely one to watch in that in her first few runs she was beaten by none other than Wow Wow, winner of the two-year-old Triple Crown series. It is also to be noted that the tongue tie was added to her equipment when she released her maiden tag which seemed to have made the difference. The champion trainer for 2019, Anthony Nunes, knows how to produce Classic horses (as seen last year with Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul) and Above and Beyond will most definitely be one to watch in the Classic campaign for 2020, especially in the 1000 Guineas and the Jamaica Oaks.

3 - SUASION - (Three-year-old chestnut filly by Soul Warrior- Honeymoon Bay) – Trainer Steven Todd This filly came running on from mid-pack to snatch her first win over five furlongs round (1,000m) on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Although not expected to win this race, Suasion displayed that she has much ability with room for improvement. In her latest run, she placed second to the speedy She's A Hit, who set off in front and was never caught. However, Suasion was closing in on the leader inside the final furlong to only be beaten by 2 ¼ lengths. Suasion trained by Steven Todd, seems to be a good one in the making and if she improves from here is expected to be a contender in the top three-year-old races.

4 - TOMOHAWK - (Three-year-old bay colt by Natural Selection-Preach Preacher) – Trainer Wayne DaCosta Impressive in his debut win when romping the Front Runner Dash over five furlongs round (1,000m) by eight lengths in a time of 1:02.2. Tomohawk has been honest in most of his races giving it his best in the latter stages of the contests. He has faced Wow Wow on five occasions with his recent defeat to this champion colt being the most impressive run by Tomohawk. On December 26, 2019, he was beaten into second by Wow Wow in what was the shortest margin of victory ever recorded by this impressive horse (2 lengths). This mile trip (1,600m) was the longest Tomohawk has ever gone in his entire career and he was closing rapidly in the home stretch. This run suggests that Tomohawk will relish getting a distance of ground which is ideal for Classic races. A full brother to 2018 Lotto Classic winner Drummer Boy, he is expected to run well especially in the longer races like the Derby and St Leger, especially due to the fact that his trainer, Wayne DaCosta, will be looking to regain his title as champion.

5 - SIR ALTON - (Three-year-old dark bay colt by Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Trainer Wayne DaCosta Had to fight for the win over the five-furlong straight course on December 6, 2019, doing so impressively even though running a bit green, stopping the clock in a quick time of 58.2 seconds. He came into the event short of work but nevertheless, was able to get the job done. In victory, Sir Alton was made to fight, which showed his grit and determination. This Wayne DaCosta trainee appears to have much room for improvement and although he has only been seen once at the races, he will only get better from this race, which is why he has made this list of 10 horses to watch in 2020.

6 - CRAFTY AND READY - (Three-year-old bay colt by More Than Ready-Win Crafty) – Trainer Adin Williams Beaten into second on his debut by another importee, Sir Alton, who appears to be an impressive individual. Crafty and Ready, however, made it quite clear the second time of asking, that he is no joke with an impressive win in the Dye Job Sprint over six furlongs on December 14, 2019. In a fast time of 1:11.4, Crafty and Ready left rivals for dead in what appeared to be an effortless run. Trained by Adin Williams, this well-built bay colt has shown his worth and looks to be one who will get a distance of ground. Time will tell what he has in store, but he appears to be promising and if all goes well, this horse will develop into nothing short of a special individual.

7 - RUM WITH ME - (Three-year-old bay colt by Casual Trick – Zacapa) – Trainer Gary Subratie Rum with Me was impressive in victory in the Stewards Cup over the five-furlong round course on his debut. Coming home is a time of 1:00.3, he won by 2 ½ lengths beating Glock, and the now vastly improved Mahogany. Rum with Me was later beaten into seventh place by Wow Wow on November 30, 2019. Although that last run suggested that he was not as good as one may have thought, it appeared that Rum with Me was not at his best and was probably feeling a niggle or two. Trainer Subratie, as is usually the case, will take his time and deal with any issues Rum with Me may have and get him right to perform at his best during 2020.

8 - TRULY AMAZING - (Four-year-old bay filly by Traditional – Runnin' on Empty) – Trainer Spencer Chung Had a belated debut due to paperwork issues, but has proven that she has talent as seen in her three victories from three starts. She has run at five furlongs straight twice and four furlongs straight once, with winning times of 58.2 (both times) and 45.2 respectively. Although not beating much in her victories, the manner in which this filly wins her races is scintillating. Truly Amazing is able to relax on the lead and when asked to run she powers away from rivals for what seems to be effortless victories. Although she missed the opportunity to partake in the three-year-old classic season of 2019, Truly Amazing appears to be a special one in the making. If she continues to develop and improve, this Runnin' on Empty bay filly will be a force to be reckoned with, especially in the field of sprinting, which appears, thus far, to be her speciality.

9 – PRINCESS ANNIE (Four-year-old bay filly by Northern Ridge – Millenium Princess) — Trainer Wayne DaCosta Princess Annie seems to be a late-developing sort, although having the distinction of winning the 2019 Jamaica Oaks, which is a filly's only Classic run over 10 furlongs albeit in a slow final time. Things did no shape out right for Princess Annie after her Classic victory and she only came back to the races in November after a break of over nearly six months. After three efforts to get back in the racing frame of mind, Princess Annie then won over a mile in mid-December (2019) after racing in the Diamond Mile (November 8, 2019) in a suggestive time of 1:37.4. This to most watchers of the game, was a clear indication of her advancement. If Princess Annie stays sound and healthy, look out for her to do well in especially the longer races on the calendar.

10 – PRINCESS AVA (Four-year-old bay filly by Mine Over Matter – Exotic Selection) — Trainer Anthony Nunes Princess Ava grabbed the spotlight after a smooth and emphatic late run, which began from below the distance and ended with a 2 ½ length victory in the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy feature race going one mile (1,600 metres) on Saturday, December 14 at Caymanas Park. This particular effort reinforced the continued rapid development of Princess Ava. This filly ran her heart out in the Classic races of 2019, and with that solid background, Princess Ava is on the threshold of showing her real talent. Princess Ava, based on her past performances, prefers the longer distances with a mile, probably her starting point. Watch out for Princess Ava over a distance of ground in 2020.