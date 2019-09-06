HOT! HOT! OVERNIGHT

Despite the Miracle Cure Sprint feature, the three-year-old and upward non-restricted Overnight Allowance event is going to attract massive attention at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

A large field of 14 runners are competing in this event with more than half of the field in with sound chances of winning this 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) contest.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at the runners facing the starter and their chances of galloping away with the major slice of the $1-million purse on offer:

EL PROFESOR: (4-y-o b. g – Casual Trick – The Principal) – Finished a remote fourth last week down the 5-furlong straight course. El Profesor came from nowhere to hit the board and now going longer on the round course, should again be prominent.

RUN THATCHER RUN: (3-y-o ch. c – Fearless Vision – Ahwhofah) – After his seventh-place finish in the 2000 Guineas on April 14, Run Thatcher Run returned to competitive racing on August 10 in a 5-furlong (1,000m) event on the round course and was beaten by God of Love. Run Thatcher Run showed good speed and led in deep stretch, looking like the winner. Run Thatcher Run has been working well and with the run under his girth, could prove hard to beat here. Run Thatcher Run possesses the class and talent to win.

MR UNIVERSE: (5-y-o ch. c Region Of Merit – Raging Fury) – Without a doubt the class horse in the race. Mr Universe, who is returning from a long break, is a cut above these and if fit and ready can make a winning return. However, Mr Universe is possibly going to need the run but has been training well and could use his known speed and make from post to post.

DUNROBIN: (6-y-o b. g – Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – A decent performer who is going to find the principals too hot to handle.

MY SISTER: (4-y-o rn, f – Taqarub – Lady MacBeth) – My Sister came home in third place on last behind God of Love and Run Thatcher Run going 5 furlongs round on August 10. With a little more to travel, My Sister is going to have a say.

RICKY RICARDO: (4-y-o dkb. g – Storm Craft – My Friend Lucy) – Won over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) on August 24. Ricky Ricardo steps up here to compete and has no chance.

WINTER IS COMING: (5-y-o dkb. g – Storm Craft – Heart of Gold) – Consistent sort who would prefer it longer and is going to be left behind.

UNCLE FREDDIE: (5-y-o b. h – Twilight Time – Amanda's Gold) – In the race on August 10 won by God of Love, Uncle Freddie finished fourth. Uncle Freddie's two-race winning streak was halted and although he is in top form, winning here is a very difficult task.

LOTTERY TICKET: (6-y-o b. m – Seeking The Glory – Just A Flutter) – Consistent runner who seldom runs a bad race. Lottery Ticket was expected to figure on last but finished ninth behind God of Love and Run Thatcher Run. That 5-furlong round race might have been too sharp for Lottery Ticket, but should not find this distance a bother and should run a better race without actually winning.

BIMINI: (7-y-o ch. m – Seeking The Glory – Maria Elena) – Always runs well at the Overnight Allowance level. Bimini is not going to find this race too sharp and should give another honest effort.

LICI'S PEPSI: (4-y-o dk/b. f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – First Choice) – Capable runner who has been struggling in her races recently and that trend should continue.

PEKING CRUZ: (4-y-o ch. g – Traditional – Patty Girl) – Finished a disappointing eighth in the Overnight Allowance event won by God of Love on August 10. Peking Cruz is better than this level and was expected to lead home rivals that day but found the going tough and ran below par. Still campaigning in Overnight, Peking Cruz only needs to report 90 per cent fit to put these away.

KILLER BEE: (5-y-o b. f – Storm Craft – Outfitter) – Shows up now and then with good performances but Killer Bee is not going to have a sting.

PRINCESS EMANUELLE: (6-y-o ch.m – Traditional – Explosive Peak) – Very dangerous runner on her day but on current form Princess Emanuelle has no chance of winning.