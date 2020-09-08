Hover Craft is as game as they come – trainer Wayne DaCosta

Hover Craft, a 10-year-old bay gelding by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz, once again demonstrated what a fateful servant he has been to the stables of trainer Wayne DaCosta.

Hover Craft on Saturday last (September 5), with Anthony Thomas in the saddle, won an Optional Claiming ($850,000-$800,000) race travelling nine furlongs and 25 yards (1820 metres) at Caymanas Park.

Owned by Elizabeth DaCosta, Hover Craft was winning for the 17th time from 117 starts. That 17th victory pushed his career earnings to over $17.5 million.

“ Hover Craft is as game as they come. He is getting on in age now and even so, he is still winning and placing in his races to earn his keep so we decided to drop him a notch today [Saturday] – and he responded by getting the job done.

“It was not an easy race for him but, despite his age, he is a fighter – as tough as nails. He never gives up. Although his performance was favourable he is getting on in age and not as good as he once was, so we just will have to wait and see how much more he has to offer. But, I am very pleased with his contribution to the stables over so many years.

“ Hover Craft has been an asset for my stable for the eight years he has been with me, earning every year to finance his upkeep.

“It has been a pleasure to have him at the stables and I give thanks for his years of valuable service,” said DaCosta.

Ridden by Anthony Thomas, Hover Craft produced a late surge in deep stretch to beat Dezzy the Genius (Dick Cardenas) by three parts of a length. Royal Vibes, under Dane Nelson, finished third.

The final time for the distance was 1:57.4.