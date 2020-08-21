I am stronger and have a better attitude towards racing — jockey Mellisa Ward
Jockey Mellisa Ward returned to the saddle in a competitive race for the first time in two years at Caymanas Park when she mounted the Lincoln Calder-owned and-trained Waltzing Matilda in the first race on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Waltzing Matilda broke badly and never recovered, finishing down the track in the 10-horse field.
“To be honest, I was very excited and happy to be riding here at Caymanas Park again. This is my home and everyone welcomed me and was glad to see me, and I am happy to see them.
“When I went into the starting gates with Waltzing Matilda everything came back to normal. It was as if I was always here even though I went away. I have been moving back and forth from Jamaica and overseas from 2017. I last rode here in 2018.
“I must thank trainer Lincoln Calder for the ride as I needed to get things back on track. The horse finished down the track but to me she ran well. This race today [Saturday] was like a blowout for both of us,” Ward said.
Although she did not compete in any competitive races in the United States, Ward said that she has developed a stronger and better attitude towards her profession.
“I did not ride in any race overseas but I visited race-tracks, such as Gulfstream, Belmont, Aqueduct, Saratoga, Monmouth, Pen National, and Parx. I have seen a lot of riders and saw how they handled things in various situations and I have studied a lot as well.
“Right now, I am not 100 per cent fit as I still want to lose some more weight but one thing I can tell you, I am stronger now than I was before. I am stronger and I am more educated as well,” said Ward.
She added: “I will be here for the rest of the year and my goal is to get as many rides as possible and win as many races as possible.”
