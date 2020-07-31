I can be trusted to get the job done — Steven Smith groom of 1000 Guineas winner

Groom Steven Smith says he took his time and his knowledge to produce Above and Beyond in tip-top shape to win the 46th running of the fillies 1000 Guineas at Caymanas Park on Saturday (July 25).

It was the 33-year-old's second Classic success for himself and champion trainer Anthony Nunes, having won the 2018 Jamaica Oaks with Fayrouz.

“Having started out as a groom in 2006, I have experienced a number of Classic misses but being a dedicated worker, I continued to learn much about the trade and today (Saturday, July 25, 2020) I landed my second Classic success,” Smith said.

“I am very satisfied with Above and Beyond's performance in the Guineas. For me there is great satisfaction when someone buys a yearling, and that horse develops into a Classic winner.

“So like Above and Beyond based on her approach to her training and the talent she possesses, she eventually becomes a winner of a Classic race and that is satisfaction,” Smith added.

Above and Beyond, ridden by Dane Nelson, won the one-mile event by 6 ½ lengths in a time of 1:38.4.

“Everyone (connections) should be pleased with the result and this leaves me very happy with the positive response.

“This shows that I can be trusted to get the job done and that gives me the level of encouragement to always strive for the best result from what is available to me.

“I did compete three times in the Guineas and ran second and I also came third in the Jamaica Derby. But I continued to gain fruitful experience having also run second and third in the Jamaica St Leger.

”I must add that my career as a groom has been going strong so far.

“From the year 2006, there has not been a bad year for me. I have always been a winner by keeping the momentum going. The thing is that when I started out as a young groom based on the interest I had for schooling horses and the interest that I showed for the work in my barn, the trainer never fails to give me good yearlings to school.

“As long as I get good yearlings to school, I will do my utmost to put them forward for the Classic races,” said Smith.