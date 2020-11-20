I give thanks to the Almighty all the time, says trainer of God of Love

He made two big money claims in recent times, namely Patriarch and God of Love. Now trainer Fitzgerald Richards is reaping quantum success.

While Patriarch has established himself as the island's top sprinter, God of Love is holding up his end of the bargain.

God of Love produced a bold front-running effort to win the $2-million, top-rated Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event on Saturday, November 14 at Caymanas Park.

Ridden by the title-chasing jockey Dane Nelson, God of Love ( Adore The Gold– Shanda D) led from start to finish in an electrifying length-and-a-quarter win going six furlongs (1,200m). God of Love finished in a time of 1:11.2.

Truly Amazing with her much preferred likeness for the straight course did well to get second place, holding off the fast-finishing Drummer Boy (Jerome Innis) in third place.

“It was a good run by God of Love. I knew my horse came to run and so I was not focusing on no one else, as I am only interested in my horse. As his name is God of Love, I give thanks to the Almighty all the time,” Richards said in a post-race interview.