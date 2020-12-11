I knew Oneofakind was going to win this time — groom Ian Wynter

Despite feeling the sting of Another Affair before, groom Ian Wynter said that he was 100 per cent confident that his charge Oneofakind would turn the tables on the filly when they met again.

The rematch came on Sunday (December 6), and Wynter's charge returned the favour, defeating Another Affair by 10 lengths going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) in a Restricted Stakes event.

Another Affair had beaten Oneofakind by half-a-length over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on November 28. That day, Oneofakind, wearing the blinkers, pitched shortly after leaving the starting gates.

With Dane Nelson in the irons, the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Oneofakind sat in third place behind Awesome Treasure (Oshane Nugent) and Another Affair (Robert Halledeen) going around the clubhouse turn. Another Affair surged to the lead entering the main track ahead of Awesome Treasure and Oneofakind.

As soon as Awesome Treasure regained the lead at the half-mile, Nelson urged Oneofakind to go in chase and the chestnut colt drew alongside the leader approaching the final bend. With vigorous change of holds by Nelson, Oneofakind responded to score by 3 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:55.0. Awesome Treasure was second with Another Affair 6 ¼ lengths adrift in third place.

“I was over confident. When she [Another Affair] beat me the other day, the momentum that he [ Oneoafakind] had leaving the half-mile mek him catch dem them [horses] very quickly but you can see that he let go off the momentum and started to float behind the field and so the filly [ Another Affair] beat him.

“Coming into this race now, I was confident that I was going to beat her. We got the distance, he was training well and everything was good to go with him. He showed me that he is a nice horse, he is not fully matured as yet but he is going to be a very nice horse down the line. Each time he races, he keeps on improving,” a jubilant Wynter said.