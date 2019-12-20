Imported Harry's Train shows another side, without use of the whip
Harry's Train , a consistent imported three-year-old bay filly, showed a different side of her racing menu by going all the way when stretched out on Saturday at Caymanas Park to complete nine furlongs and 25 yards (1820 metres) in a respectable time of 1:56.4.
Ridden by Omar Walker for trainer Ian Parsard, Harry's Train sat off the pace set by Kalahari, until leaving the half-mile, when Harry's Train was sent about her business leaving the rest of the field to dispute for the minor placings.
This win by Harry's Train pleased trainer Ian Parsard. “She is a difficult horse to deal with,” her trainer admitted. “She's, let us say, a little on the shy side. We look to Walker to ride her because he understands the quirk she has”.
It was the third win for the Discretely Mine- Sweet Dixie Gal four-year-old filly from 22 career starts.
“At present, we do not know where she ( Harry's Train) will go from here. We just have to take it one step at a time.”
Owned by P JK Team, Harry's Train was on an afternoon stroll, even though she was saddled with top weight of 57.0 kg.
“I am very pleased with the ride as she is a quirky filly and Omar knows her well and he knows what to do to get the best from her.
“Everybody thought that we were going to be on the lead today (Saturday) but the plan was to come running on.
“ Harry's Train was doing so well down the backstretch that she found herself in a clear second but Omar did not rush her and only assumed the lead nearing the three-furlong marker and from then on it looked as though the race was all over.
“You never know with Harry's Train, as she will come to the furlong pole and stop running.
“Omar never struck her once with the whip, he just showed her (Harry' Train) the whip, as sometimes when a rider hits her, she stop. But I am happy with the ride as he got the job done,” Parsard added.
