Independence Day (August 6, 2020) race day
Apprentice Natalie Berger (in green) getting assistance from medical personnel at the race track.
Trainer Michael Francis during his post-race interview.
Puskas (Aaron Chatrie) striding to his first win with Aaron Chatrie in the saddle.
Step In Faith (Dick Cardenas – on the outside) about to pass Fascination (Youville Pinnock). Behind both is Miss Hillington (Kiaman McGregor).
Will In Charge leaving the saddling barn area after an absence of 403 days.
Trainer Robert Pearson (left) in the process of saddling his 2018 Horse of the Year, Will In Charge.
Champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen (left) with trainer Phillip Elliott before the start of a race.
The 'Canterman' Shane Ellis getting his equipment in order. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Jockey Aaron Chatrie did not take too long after his return to race riding to find the winners' enclosure. Chatrie won on Puskas.
With his mask securely on, this punter celebrates Independence Day at the race track
