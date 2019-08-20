INTERNATIONAL RACING NEWS

Higher Power

It's just the latest case of trainer John Sadler inheriting a horse from other connections, putting him in the programme, and ending up with a Grade 1 winner after Higher Power rolled to a dominating — if not a bit surprising — win in last Saturday's (August 17) US$1-million TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar.

Following the likes of Gift Box and Ollie's Candy, also Grade 1 winners transferred to Sadler within the last year, Higher Power glided home at 9-1 to punch a “Win and You're In” ticket to the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Under jockey Flavien Prat, Higher Power went to the lead after pressing pace-setting Quip, who dropped out through the far turn.

“He was dragging me the whole way,” said Prat, who added the Pacific Classic to victories in races such as the Kentucky Derby and Queen's Plate this season. “It's been incredible. I'm pretty sure in a few years I'm going to look back and really realise how big this year is.”

The final time was 2:02.43 with Draft Pick second and Mongolian Groom third in the field of 10, in which favoured Seeking the Soul didn't fire. Tenfold, in fourth, was the highest finisher of four east coast shippers.

Sadler and owner Hronis Racing both repeated in the Pacific Classic having taken last year's edition with Accelerate. That's shades of Juddmonte Farms/Bobby Frankel, who did it in 1994-1995 and again in 2000-2001.

Higher Power, a newly minted graded stakes winner, made this his fifth win in 12 career starts, with his last two races on the turf following a fifth-place finish in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita (G1).

The son of Medaglia d'Oro, Higher Power was trained previously by Donnie Von Hemel and Michael Stidham before coming into Sadler's care his last three races.

“We've had him longer,” Sadler said. “When we ran him in the Gold Cup, we had him off a layoff, and (Jose) Ortiz who rode him said, 'This is a nice horse. I think he just got a little tired today.' I said, 'Well, it's our first start. It's a pretty ambitious spot.'

“So we switched him over to the grass and he won a nice race at Santa Anita — kind of an unlucky second in the Wickerr (Stakes). But he really breezed great on this big track. I said we can always go back to grass.

“I think this horse can run on any surface. He had a super work last week. Flavien worked him — really loved him. We wanted to be in here for the big money today.”

Edgar Prado sidelined with broken rib after fall at Gulfstream Park

Hall of Fame jockey Edgar Prado is expected to be side-lined a few weeks with a broken rib sustained in Friday's last race at Gulfstream Park.

Prado was unseated from his mount Mister Noisi down the backstretch.

Agent Mike Kelly said Prado was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center after Friday's races for further evaluation.

“He has a broken rib because he hit the ground hard,” said Kelly. “Edgar said he's doing OK. He'll be out a couple weeks and then he'll play it by ear and follow the advice of his doctor.”

Prado, who was inducted into The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2008, has won nearly every major race and is the author of “My Guy Barbaro.”

Through Friday Prado had ridden 7,031 winners. He is ninth all-time in wins, 26 victories behind Angel Cordero Jr in eighth.

Another Group One winner for Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Frankie Dettori's Group One-laden summer continued when he steered Coronet to victory in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville in France.

The Italian tracked the early pace which was set by Wild Illusion before asking his partner to go on over a furlong out.

Despite drifting left the 6/4 favourite did just that and was always holding With You (4/1) in second.

Red Tea (33/1) ran a huge race in third for the Joseph O'Brien team.

John Gosden was winning the race for a second time and told Sky Sports Racing: “She's done it well. It's the sharpest trip for her, and she's probably better at a mile-and-a-half and she has that weird way of running with her head at an angle, but that's her.

“I think she was coming out looking for the better ground down the middle. She's been a lovely filly to train, and hopefully we'll have one more run maybe in the Fillies' and Mares' at Ascot on QIPCO Champions Day.”