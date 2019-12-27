Irrepressible Wow Wow makes it eight in a row

Wow Wow underlined his juvenile superiority yesterday at Caymanas Park when he dispatched rivals once again, this time in the top two-year-old event of the season, the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes.

Sponsored by Supreme Ventures Limited, the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes is contested for over a distance of one mile (1,600 metres).

Wow Wow, trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Ameth Robles, by virtue of this victory, became the second horse in local racing history to win the Two-Year-Old Triple Crown series of races. Wow Wow's other victories in the series came in the Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy (six furlongs) in October and the Pick-3 Challenge Trophy (seven furlongs) in November. The first horse to accomplish this signal feat was the filly and eventual Horse of the Year, Princess Popstar in 2013.

Robles, the only rider to sit atop Wow Wow in his nine competitive events, watched from second as Dejae's Boy (Raddesh Roman 35-1) set off in front with Money Monster (Shane Ellis – 5-1) and Nipster (Robert Halledeen – 15-1) following behind the leader.

After going by the half-mile marker, Wow Wow owned by Michros and bred by Michael Bernard started to press Dejae's Boy and in doing so took over the lead.

At the top of the straight, it was Wow Wow by four to five lengths on the lead but noticeably, for the first time in his racing career, the Gary Subratie trainee shortened in the last half-a-furlong but by then had done enough to win by two lengths over the fast-finishing Tomohawk (Kiaman McGregor -12-1) with Money Monster holding for third.

This was the first victory for Subratie in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes.

“It is nice to finally win this race and with such a horse as Wow Wow. This colt has done everything asked of him in training and in his races thus far, and I would like to thank team members at the stables for the work they have put it to get the barn to this position.

“ Wow Wow was coming back a bit in the end but he has raced nine times for the year and must be a bit tired by now.

“He ( Wow Wow) should strip even fitter from this effort and after he gets a well-earned rest, should return a better horse next year for the three-year programme,” Subratie shared with The Supreme Racing Guide.

For owner and breeder Michael Bernard the win was expected.

“ Wow Wow is special and the performance today (Thursday, December 26), he once again demonstrated his class.

“This horse is going to stay based on his breeding by Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda and while he was not at his 'Wowtastic' best in this race, he still won in a good time.

“I am very optimistic about his future especially in the Classic races. Eight consecutive wins from nine starts is nothing to scoff at,” Bernard offered with a glowing smile of appreciation on his face.

Wow Wow also became the first two-year-old in local racing history to win over $10 million.

The winning time was 1:38.0 behind splits of 23.4 x 46.3 x 1:10.2.