Is She's A Maneater even better than before?

It was not much by way of competition, as the top-rated horse in local racing, She's A Maneater cruised to another facile victory this time by 7 ¼ lengths in the annual staging of the Gold Cup over seven furlongs (1,400 metres) on Saturday (August 21) at Caymanas Park.

The winning time for the event of 1:25.0 but it was how She's A Maneater went about her business to accomplish the win without a flutter that left trainer Wayne DaCosta and her other connections in awe despite the mare's superlative efforts in winning 22 of her 28 starts over the last four years.

This latest stroll by She's A Maneater had racing pundits asking whether or not, at age five, is She's A Maneater better than before? Now, this classy mare is not coming from far off the pace but as demonstrated on Saturday, She's A Maneater is running much closer to the early pace, and even going to the front from the three or the furlong markers in her recent races.

Trainer DaCosta then shared with this publication the changes punters are seeing in his mare.

“I have to give a lot of credit to the groom Christo Anthony who started to take care of She's A Maneater about two/three months ago,” DaCosta said and continued: “Since then, she looks a different horse; she has put on weight, her coat looks brighter; her sheen stands out much better. To tell the truth, she does look a completely better horse for the moment. Hopefully, she will keep on like that but I must take my hat off to groom Anthony who has done an excellent job with her. Her final time is nothing much to write home but there was not much competition in the Gold Cup.

“ Maneater” is a demon of a horse who will rise to the occasion and once the competition is good, she will rise accordingly.”

Now with the Gold Cup out of the way, it is on to the Superstakes and the Diamond Mile for She's A Maneater.

“ Maneater” has done everything that has been asked of her. No human being should ask anything more from this great filly now a mare. Following the victory in the Gold Cup, we will turn our attention to the Superstakes and then on to the Diamond Mile. At present, everything seems to be working to plan, so now we hope she continues to be healthy and train well for her upcoming engagements,” DaCosta said.

On Saturday, in the Gold Cup, She's A Maneater with regular rider Omar Walker once again in the saddle, watched for a short while as Another Bullet (Chris Mamdeen) went to the lead, then as if saying enough is enough, Walker put through She's A Maneater at the four-furlong post and that was that.