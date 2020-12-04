Is Denzil Miller returning to the promoting company?

Former racing secretary Denzil Miller seems set to return in a yet unknown capacity with the promoting company of racing in Jamaica, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL).

Miller, who has had a long association with horse racing through several promoting companies in various postings, parted ways with SVREL in early 2018 as the racing secretary.

Now after more than two years since his departure, Miller is being heavily touted to resume his old position as early as January of next year.

Close racetrack onlookers told this publication that Miller has been seen at the track on non-race days in what they say is a clear sign that he is about to resume working with SVREL.

No confirmation was had on the matter from SVREL as a representative of the company declined to answer questions regarding Miller posed by the Supreme Racing Guide.