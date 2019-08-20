Is Mike Smith coming for the Diamond Mile?
R umours have been swirling around at the Park that celebrated American reinsman, Mike Smith is being wooed to ride on the Diamond Mile Day race day. Sponsored by the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission, the Diamond Mile is set for competition on Saturday, November 9.
Smith is going to be in the saddle the week before the Diamond Mile at Santa Anita where the 2019 Breeders' Cup will take place.
Smith was inducted into the American National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2003 and has won the most Breeders' Cup races of any jockey with 26 wins. He is also one of few American jockeys to win a British Classic, the Irish 2000 Guineas aboard Fourstars Allstar.
In terms of money earned in the saddle, Smith is the second leading jockey of all time with earnings of over US$320,000 at the end of 2018.
It was Smith who guided Justify in 2018 to American Triple Crown glory winning the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.
