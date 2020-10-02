Is 'enuff' enough? Wide open Overnight

The Roderick “Pilot” Francis Memorial Trophy is the feature event on Sunday's eight-race programme, but it is the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance call that is going to catch the attention of race goers.

The race is over six furlongs (1,200m) and 10 runners are entered.

This publication takes a closer look at each runner and their winning chances.

1. SIR ALTON: USA (3 dkb c by Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Comes into this race after two-consecutive Stakes record wins. Sir Alton won the War Zone Sprint over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on August 30 in a cool 1:04.4 to erase the previous mark of 1:05.3 done by Royal Assault in 2015 and Simply The Best in 2016. He then ran 1:11.1 for six furlongs to win the Ronron Trophy on September 13, erasing the previous mark of 1:11.4 set by Runallday in 2017. Based on those two runs, Sir Alton although racing in Overnight for the first time has an excellent chance of winning.

2. GARRINCHA: (5 gr g by Traditional – Outfitter) – Has not raced in 421 days and should be bypassed until his status can be ascertained.

3. DUNROBIN: (7 b g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Out of sorts in his last two runs, but this field is a bit more accommodating and may surprise.

4. FORMAL GLADIATOR: (5 b h by Adore The Gold – Priceless Beauty) – Difficult for Formal Gladiator to win tomorrow. Note the tongue tie is on.

5. PEKING CRUZ: (5 ch g by Traditional – Patty's Girl) – Has been very active in recent times but has not made use of the opportunities. Peking Cruz is at home among these and is better than his form suggests, but will have to make all the correct moves if he is going to impact the outcome.

6. ENUFFISENUFF: (4 gr c by He's Had Enough – Habor The Dream) - Ran well to finish third the first time of asking at this level. Enuffisenuff is as fit as hands can make him and will construct his victory bid in the latter stage of this race. Enuffisenuff carries top weight and will be wanting a hot pace to be fully effective in his final rattle.

7. EL PROFESOR: (5 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Based on current form, El Profesor cannot be recommended.

8. TRULY AMAZING: (4 b f by Traditional – Runnin On Empty) – This filly has won all of her four races over the straight course. Truly Amazing forays around the bend has not been without note, but her likeness for the straight makes it difficult to give her the winning chance. Nonetheless, Truly Amazing is talented and is going to run a good race.

9. SOUL CURE: (4 b f by Soul Warrior – Sure To Cure) – Races for her new connections for the first time with some reasonable form behind her. Probably needs time to get acquainted to her new environment.

10. ROY ROGERS: (4 gr c by Distorted – Soca Party) – A winner on last at the lower level, making his first attempt in this grade a wait-and-see affair.