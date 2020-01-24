It's a Kansas City — San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl

The American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC) championship games made for an epic afternoon of football last Sunday, even though viewership of the games was down from last season.

The Cinderella-run of the Tennessee Titans came to a screeching halt by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC match-up. The Chiefs' game plan was executed to perfection — contain the NFL rushing champion and depend on the arm (and legs) of quarterback (QB) Patrick Mahomes to pile on the points.

Titans running back Derrick Henry, who was coming off a record-setting three games with 180-plus yards, was held in check for only 69 yards.

He had at least one run of 20-plus yards in the previous eight games but his longest run on Sunday was 13 yards. He had been averaging 10 yards per screen pass, but on Sunday his two receptions went for minus-two and minus-six yards, respectively.

QB Ryan Tannehill had passed for fewer than 100 yards in each of Tennessee's first two play-off games but was forced to produce a lot more last Sunday when the run-game was curtailed. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, but the Kansas City defence was stout when it mattered most, and the Titans offense was stifled.

The Kansas City Chiefs earned their trip to Super Bowl LIV by overcoming an early 10-0 deficit and reeled off 28 consecutive points to put the game out of reach.

The 35-24 victory doesn't provide a true reflection of their dominating performance where Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three passing touchdowns plus he led the team in rushing with 53 yards and a touchdown.

At age 24 (and with the possible departure of Tom Brady), Mahomes is poised to rule the AFC for a very long time and the rest of the league has already taken notice. This will be his first trip to the Super Bowl and, win or lose in Miami, future appearances are expected.

As the saying goes, defence wins championships, but a dominant running attack is just as effective (if not more) as proven by the outstanding rushing performances in this post-season.

The San Francisco 49ers have, this season, consistently produced the best of both worlds and, when called upon, the offense answered the call.

The Green Bay Packers returned to Santa Clara for a rematch with the NFC top seed and proceeded to get demolished just as they did in Week 12. The game was over by half-time, when the 49ers jogged into the locker room holding a 27-0 advantage that surpassed the 23-0 lead they held at half-time of their 37-8 win over this same Packers team two months ago.

The Green Bay defence carried the team early in the season until the offense was able to contribute effectively but, last Sunday, both aspects of the game never got going. The Packers' defence was rendered useless against a constant barrage of San Francisco running plays and the offense failed miserably, coming up empty until the game was entirely out of reach.

San Francisco, on the other hand, were unstoppable. At half-time, 49ers running back Raheem Mostert had more yards (160) than the entire Packers offense (92) — he finished with 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The 49ers were so dominant that QB Jimmy Garoppolo hardly had need to throw the ball. The QB was 4 of 6 for 48 yards at half-time and finished with eight total pass attempts.

In the history of the NFL, the Chiefs and 49ers have never crossed paths in the post-season, and this will also be the first Super Bowl appearance for both Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo as starters. Additionally, for the first time, there will be a female coach participating in a Super Bowl when 49ers' offensive assistant Katie Sowers takes the field.

Kansas City open as slight JustBet favourites but will need to repeat last weekend's game plan execution if they hope to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

San Francisco's bruising run-game and top-notch defence will face an explosive, high-powered Kansas City offense in what is shaping up to be a heavyweight bout. While the run-first 49ers will meet a defence that ranked 26th against the run in the regular season, they will need to consider what just happened to Derrick Henry last Sunday.

Come what may, the ultimate NFL-dream date has been set for the Chiefs and the 49ers. The best team in the NFC for the entire season is headed to Miami, as is the team that came this close to taking the AFC crown a season ago. This Super Bowl is 50 years in the making for Kansas City, six for San Francisco and the frenzy that comes with it makes for great entertainment — February 2 can't come soon enough.

Money Line(Incl. OT)

Date Time Event 1 2

26/1/2020 15:00 AFC All-Stars vs. NFC All-Stars 1.83 2.02

2/2/2020 18:30 Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers 1.89 1.96

*Betting odds, limits and handicaps are subject to change