It's Emelio Rodriquez, OD

Former four-time champion jockey Emelio Rodriquez has been honoured by the Government for his outstanding achievement and service to sports, in particular, horse racing.

Rodriquez was appointed as a member of the Order of Distinction (OD) in the rank of Officer. The list of all awardees of national honours was published yesterday.

Dubbed the “People's Champion” by his slew of supporters for his superb exploits in the saddle, especially during the 1980s and 1990s, Rodriquez joins his colleague jockeys Winston Griffiths, Charles Hussey, George HoSang and Trevor Simpson as riders to have received the distinguished Order.

Speaking with the Supreme Racing Guide from his home in Georgia, USA, Rodriquez expressed his surprise at receiving the national honour.

“When I was called and told that I would be receiving the OD, I was taken aback, I was surprised, as the thought never crossed my mind at all.

“I am truly honoured to receive this OD as during my riding career in Jamaica and here in the United States, I always gave of my best through pain, thick and thin and to be honoured for doing something that I truly love, to me, is a great privilege.

“To be in the OD company of Georgie (HoSang); 'Fanna' (Griffiths); Charlie (Hussey) and 'Slicer' (Simpson) is something very special and something that I truly appreciate.

“I want to thank the Government for honouring me in such a manner. The feeling is overwhelming and on behalf of my family and myself, I express my gratitude to receive the Order of Distinction.

“As long as there is official clearance for me and members of my family to travel to Jamaica, if there is going to be a ceremony, I will certainly come to Jamaica in October to personally receive my OD,” Rodriquez said.