It's leaders Manchester City versus champions Liverpool City $2.34 JustBest favourites to beat $3.00 Reds

Manchester United returned to form in style by equalling the Premier League record by battering nine-man Southampton 9-0 in midweek, while title favourites Manchester City travel to Anfield to face the defending champions Liverpool on Sunday in a blockbuster affair.

Event # 1 – EPL – Manchester United vs Everton

Manchester United will head into tomorrow's Premier League game with Everton looking to keep the pressure on neighbours Manchester City at the top of the league and trying to fend off the resurging champions Liverpool.

A run of two games without a victory had many United fans doubting their title credentials, but the Red Devils returned to form in impressive fashion, brutally dispatching Southampton 9-0, equalling the Premier League record for most goals scored in a match – the second time Southampton have lost 9-0 in as many seasons. The victory by United moved them level on points with neighbours Man City at the top of the table. This only the third time a team has lost 9-0 in the Premier League, with United also beating Ipswich Town by that margin back in 1995.

Meanwhile, Everton have stumbled recently, failing to win in their last two games, beaten 0-2 at home at the weekend by Leeds United before playing to a 1-1 with Leicester prior to that game. Surely, Everton will head into the United's game with some fear based on current form. However, Everton have been excellent away from home recently, winning their last three games on the trot. That said, fans could be in for a thriller as a United side firing on all cylinders host a red-hot away team aiming to stop them in their tracks.

KEY STATS

• Manchester United – will be looking to keep up the momentum today against Everton, having lost just 1 game from the last 5. They have won 2 and drawn 2.

• Everton – there has been under 2.5 goals scored in 8 of Everton's last 10 matches in the Premier League.

• Both sides – Manchester United have won 2 of their last 5 head-to-head meetings against Everton, including the last two away from Old Trafford.

The betting tip. Man United win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Liverpool vs Manchester City

The Premier League stakes don't get any higher when defending champions Liverpool welcome title favourites Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday in a blockbuster match-up between, arguably, the two best teams in England over the last three years.

Liverpool started this campaign as favourites to claim back-to-back titles, but haven't been quite as ruthless as they were this time last season. They head into this vital clash in third place behind the two Manchester clubs with City atop the pile. Following a poor run of form, losing two and drawing one game, Liverpool seem to have rediscovered some semblance of form, claiming back-to-back victories that have placed them right back into title contention but then they lost in mid-week again at home. The Reds head into this game after dispatching West Ham 3-1 in London at the weekend, with Mohamed Salah looking in ominous form, which could be vital to Liverpool retaining their title but that mid-week defeat by Brighton has shuttered their anticipation.

Manchester City have been in scintillating form of late, after being completely written off by fans and pundits alike following their poor start to the season. City were down in 12th position when they last lost a match, going down 2-0 to Tottenham in November. However, nine straight wins in a row have catapulted them to the top of the League, and are now favourites to claim the title at the end of May.

It will take something special to stop this City side in this kind of form, but if any side can, then Liverpool will feel they are the side to stop Pep Guardiola's squad, having played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Etihad in November.

KEY STATS

• Liverpool – there have been under 2.5 goals scored in Liverpool's last 3 home games (Premier League).

• Manchester City – have been winning at both half-time and full time in 7 of their last 8 matches (Premier League). They have won their last 8 matches (Premier League).

• Both sides – with Man United beating Southampton 9-0 in midweek – did you know that back on the September 10, 1935 Man City beat Liverpool 6-0 at home, but Liverpool returned that favour beating City 6-0 on October 27, 1995.

The betting tip. Draw.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Everton

Saturday, February 6, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $1.53 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,530

EVERTON TO WIN $5.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,800

MATCH TO DRAW $4.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,400

Odds on the Home Team (United)

winning the game 4-1 at full time $22.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $22,000

Odds on the Away Team (Everton)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Manchester City

Sunday, February 7, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $3.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,000

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $2.34 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,340

MATCH TO DRAW $3.45 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,450

Odds on the Home Team (Reds)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $23.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000

Odds on the Away Team (City)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $24.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $24,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000.