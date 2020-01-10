It's Liverpool against Spurs

As the new decade is here, the once-mighty Liverpool and the indomitable Inter Milan aim to finally end their trophy- less run by winning their respective leagues. Both will be in action this Saturday and JustBet will bring to you two of the very best games on show this weekend.

Event # 1

Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspurs side host runaway leaders, Liverpool, tomorrow in the big tie of this weekend's games. They will be looking to put a stop to the Reds unbeaten start thus far in the season.

Spurs have endured a poor start to 2020 by losing to lowly Southampton and drawing 1-1 with Championship side, Middlesbrough in the FA Cup over last weekend.

Liverpool continued their red-hot streak, fielding a weakened team with mostly reserves and academy players, to embarrass Mersey side rivals Everton, who started a full-strength team to win their FA Cup derby at the weekend.

Jose Mourinho has had a mixed start to his Tottenham career.

It is believed that he can get the better of the 52 year-old Jurgen Klopp here. Tottenham have been inconsistent under Mourinho so far.

Things started off very well before the cracks that led to the firing of the previous coach started to show. Spurs have only managed two wins in their last five games and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven games, however, this shouldn't be a surprise as they have managed only two clean sheets all season, the joint worst in the league with last-placed team Norwich.

In complete contrast, Liverpool are flying.

The Reds look unstoppable this season and are being touted as the next invincible team (to date Arsenal is the only team to go the entire Premier League season unbeaten).

It is hard to argue against Liverpool though, as they have won an incredible 19 of their 20 league matches so far and drew the other with the once-mighty Manchester United.

They currently enjoy a massive 13-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand. On top of winning so often, Liverpool have also tightened their defence; in their last 10 games, they have kept eight clean sheets and are increasingly difficult to break down.

Key Stats

Tottenham – have won only one of their last 16 matches against Liverpool.

Liverpool – have won 28 of their last 29 Premier League games and have won their last four head-to-head clashes with Tottenham.

Both sides – the last time Liverpool were odds-on to win the title, it was Jose Mourinho and his Chelsea team who beat them to effectively hand the crown to Man City in 2014.

The betting tip: Liverpool to win or draw.

Event # 2

There will be fireworks in Italy tomorrow as the battle of the Nerazzurris takes place when Inter Milan and Atalanta square off at the San Siro.

This season has seen, for the first time in a long while, Inter looking like serious title contenders with Antonio Conte working his magic and has the once formidable Inter rise to the top once more. They currently sit atop Serie A ahead of champions Juventus on goal difference and have lost once all season after 18 games.

Inter's rise coincides with the signing of marksmen Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United and Argentine Lautaro Martinez. The pair tore apart Napoli last Monday to highlight just how good this side has become in such a short space of time under the tutelage of Conte.

On the other hand, Atalanta are the club that everyone loves because they are seen as the plucky underdogs producing an endless stream of talented young players.

This season they have transformed into a formidable outfit as Parma found out to their detriment last Monday having been hammered 5-0. Atalanta also dispatched AC Milan 5-0 prior to the Christmas break, which was a result that made the doubters sit up and take note. They have now won four of their last five games.

Key Stats

Inter – beat Napoli 3-1 in their last game and have now won seven of their last 10 games while scoring 19 goals during that run.

Atalanta – beat Parma 5-0 in their last game and defeated AC Milan by the same score line prior to that – they have scored 21 goals in their last 10 games.

Both Teams – the last four head-to-head meetings have seen each side winning once while the other two games ended in 0-0 score lines.

The betting tip: Inter Milan victory & over 2.5 goals in the match

