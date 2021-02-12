It's Mourinho versus Guardiola

Leicester City, the Foxes, will look to end their poor record against Liverpool, while the old master, Jose Mourinho,will be aiming to get the better of Pep Guardiola once more when they clash in Premier League action tomorrow Saturday (February 13).

Event # 1 – EPL – Leicester vs Liverpool

Fans can expect plenty of fireworks at the King Power Stadium tomorrow when the Jamie Vardy-led Leicester welcome the Mohamed Salah led Liverpool in what's shaping up to be a must win game for both sides.

Leicester played out a 0-0 draw against Wolves on Sunday prior to beating Fulham 2-0 to maintain third place in the league standing having suffered just one loss in their last six games. The Foxes haven't beaten Liverpool since winning a League Cup tie in 2017, making it six losses and one draw against the Reds in their last seven meetings. They will feel this is the perfect opportunity to get a vital win over their rivals who are struggling for form at the moment.

Liverpool, on the other hand, experienced all sort of problems in a 1-4 battering by Manchester City at the weekend. That loss effectively ended any chance the Reds had at defending their title, slipping 10-points behind City who still have a game in hand. Currently fourth in the table, Liverpool have lost their last three home games in a row, a run they last experienced over two decades ago. However, they head into this game having won back-to-back away games beating Tottenham and West Ham and will aim to end one of their worst run in recent memory by continuing their dominance over a Leicester side that they haven't lost to since 2017.

Fans should expect a close but exciting game between these two sides who will now be aiming for a top-four finish. Liverpool, who have won just four of their last 11 away games, might struggle to get a result from a confident Leicester side that will welcome star striker Vardy back from injury.

KEY STATS

• Leicester - lost their last three home Premier League games against Liverpool, their worst ever losing run in the league against the Reds.

•Liverpool – won 12 of their last 17 Premier League matches against Leicester (D3 L2), winning six of their last seven against the Foxes. The Reds are also looking to win three consecutive away Premier League matches for the first time since winning eight in a row between November 2019 and February 2020.

• Both sides – Leicester have lost 16 of their last 20 Premier League games against reigning champions (W2 D2), keeping just one clean sheet in that run. However, they have won two of their last four such games at home (L2), beating Chelsea in 2015-16 and Man City in 2018-19.

The betting tip: Liverpool bounce back win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Man City vs Tottenham

The blockbuster game in the Premier League this weekend is no doubt the Man City versus Tottenham encounter. It's the Mourinho and Pep Guardiola rivalry that started when both managed Real Madrid and Barcelona repectively, where sometimes their rivalry turned ugly.

Jose Mourinho, the “Special One”, is unbeaten in his last two games against Pep Guardiola, picking up a win and a draw against Man City last season. Back in November, when Tottenham defeated City in the reverse fixture, most pundits and fans had written City off as not having a chance in this season's title discussion. However, a run of 13 straight victories have catapulted Pep's side to the summit of the league and they now looks a sure bet to claim the title Liverpool snatched from them last season. After going to Anfield and disdainfully brushing aside Liverpool 4-1, City will aim to build on that win when Tottenham arrives at the Etihad.

Tottenham snapped a three-game losing streak by beating West Brom 2-0 at the weekend with “Star Man” Harry Kane back amongst the scorers after returning from ankle injury. But The Spurs were beaten on Wednesday last in the FA Cup by Everton for their morale to take another nose dive. Mourinho and Tottenham now face the unenviable task of marching into the Etihad to face the title favourites who are in scintillating form. Tottenham were being hailed as title challengers earlier this season but have since dropped off the pace and head into this game sitting eight in the table, four points off fourth-placed Liverpool. Tottenham have lost three of their last four games but did win in their last game to boost confidence ahead of facing an in-form City side that seems to be dispatching any team they face now.

KEY STATS

• Man City – won seven of their last 10 Premier League home matches with Tottenham (D2 L1), though drew 2-2 with them last season at the Etihad.

• Tottenham – since José Mourinho took over, Spurs have won both of their Premier League meetings with Man City, though both were in matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in February and November 2020. However, Tottenham have not won an away league game against the team starting the day top of the table since their first such match in the Premier League back in November 1992 (2-0 at Blackburn), with Spurs drawing three and losing 21 times since.

• Both sides – Tottenham are looking to win away against both Manchester clubs in a single top-flight season for the first time since 1959-60, following their 6-1 win at Old Trafford earlier this term. The last side to do so in the Premier League was Liverpool in 2008-09, while the last London side to achieve it was Arsenal in 1990-91.

The betting tip: Man City Win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Leicester City vs Liverpool

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LEICESTER TO WIN $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $2.11 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,110

MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

Odds on the Home Team (Foxes)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the Away Team (Reds)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000

Odds on the game drawing

3-3 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs Tottenham

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.36 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,360

TOTTENHAM TO WIN $8.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,200

MATCH TO DRAW $5.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,200

Odds on the Home Team (City)

winning the game 4-2 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000

Odds on the Away Team (Spurs)

winning the game 0-2 at full time $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $60,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000.