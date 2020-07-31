It's the FA Cup final

In England, Arsenal have one last chance to seal a Europa League spot when they clash with Chelsea in the FA Cup final tomorrow (Saturday, August 1).

In Italy, Atalanta and Inter Milan are involved in a final day shoot-out for second spot in Serie A after both secured mid-week victories.

EVENT # 1 – ENGLISH FA CUP FINAL – ARSENAL VS CHELSEA

Fans can expect plenty of fireworks when Arsenal and London rivals Chelsea go head to head in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Arsenal's Europa League hopes are hanging by a thread and only a win and a record-extending 14th FA Cup title will see them playing in Europe next season.

Arsenal “The Gunners” last lifted this historic trophy in 2017 with a win over Chelsea.

Arsenal ended their regular season strongly, beating Cup holders Manchester City to reach the final, having already earned a morale boosting 2-1 home win three days earlier over the newly crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool.

Chelsea, who are eight-time FA Cup winners, with their last triumph being in 2018, will look to put an end to their bitter rivals' chances of European football.

The Blues head into the final as slight favourites having finished 10 points ahead of Arsenal in the league. Chelsea are high on confidence as they were impressive when spanking Manchester United 3-1 in the semis en route to this final. They secured European football for next season on the final day of the season by beating a solid Wolves team 2-0 at home.

KEY STATS

Arsenal— are unbeaten in five domestic Cup ties against Chelsea and beat them 2-1 in the FA Cup final in 2017.

Chelsea — have won three of the last five head-to-head meetings against Arsenal and lost one, which includes beating the Gunners 4-1 in the Europa League final last season.

Both sides —in two head-to-head clashes this season, Chelsea won at Arsenal, but the Gunners drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. Interestingly, the two managers, Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard, won six FA Cup winners' medals between them as players.

The betting tip. Chelsea win.

EVENT # 2 – SERIE A – ATALANTA VS INTER MILAN

Atalanta and Inter Milan set up a final day shoot-out for second spot in Serie A after they both recorded mid-week wins on Tuesday.

With Juventus having already wrapped up the Scudetto, it is now left to the impressive and free-scoring Atalanta side to battle it out with Inter Milan for the runner-up spot.

Interestingly, Lazio, who play already relegated Brescia at home on Wednesday next, could join the fight for second if they win at home. That result would leave all three teams fighting for second.

That said, Atalanta have been the best offensive team in Italy this season scoring 98 goals, 19 more than Inter who is second in scoring so far this season. Atalanta are superb at home, where they have been unbeaten in their last eight games, having only failed to score in one home game this season. They will have the momentum with them, as they are unbeaten against Inter Milan in their last five games.

On the flip side, Inter Milan head into this encounter in as good a form as their host, having gone unbeaten in their last five away games.

That said, going to Atalanta and coming away with even a point is easier said than done, as Atalanta have gone 15 games at home without losing and have scored in 14 of those games.

The stage is set for best attacking team (Atalanta) versus the best defensive side (Inter) battling for the right to be called the second-best team in Italy.

KEY STATS

Atalanta —have won seven matches at home and are unbeaten in their last eight home games and 16 overall matches.

Inter Milan — are unbeaten five of their last seven away games and have scored at least one goal in each of those games.

Both Teams — Atalanta are unbeaten in eight of their last nine home games against Inter — the earlier meeting between both sides this season ended 1-1 at Inter Milan's San Siro Stadium.

The betting tip: Atalanta win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Arsenal vs Chelsea

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARSENAL TO WIN $3.35 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,350

CHELSEA TO WIN $2.19 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,190

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Arsenal) winning the game 2-1 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea) winning the game 2-3 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Atalanta vs Inter Milan

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ATALANTA TO WIN $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

INTER MILAN TO WIN $2.19 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,190

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Atalanta) winning the game 3-1 at full time $19.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000

Odds on the Away Team (Inter) winning the game 1-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000