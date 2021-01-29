It's the GOAT versus The Kid

Following the Conference Championships last Sunday, the contenders for Super Bowl LV (55) have been determined. The matchups that decided the teams for the season's climax featured a collision between two of the National Football League's (NFL's) top 'old guards' and a showdown between (arguably) the two-best, young 'gunslingers.'

In the National Football Conference (NFC) championship game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played their third postseason road game, this one at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. With the daunting knowledge that only three teams in the Super Bowl's 54-year history have ever won three away games to make it to the finale, the pressure was indeed on.

Tampa Bay, led by 43-year-old quarterback (QB) Tom Brady, raced out to a 28-10 half-time lead that left the (much reduced) home crowd stunned. The Packers' 37-year-old QB and NFL MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers was stymied by a Tampa Bay defense that registered five sacks and disrupted his overall effectiveness. Despite accumulating 346 throwing yards along with three touchdowns, Rodgers and the Green Bay offense failed to capitalise on three second-half interceptions (on three consecutive drives) by Brady, which ultimately led to their demise.

Additionally, a questionable decision late in the game on fourth-and-goal by Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur, with just over two minutes remaining in a 31-23 game, is still being dissected in the NFL world. The decision to opt for a field goal, and no other possession for the Packers, meant that Tampa Bay lifted the NFC title by beating top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 on their way to a history-making, second-ever trip to the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers will now be the first team to ever play in a Super Bowl hosted at their home stadium. They will also be the first team to host the league's championship game since January 1966 when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns in the 1965 NFL Championship at Lambeau Field. That was the final season before the Super Bowl era.

The reigning champions, Kansas City Chiefs, commandeered by QB (and reigning Super Bowl MVP) Patrick Mahomes, made light work of the Buffalo Bills last Sunday night in the American Football Conference (AFC) championship game. In snapping the Bills' eight-game win streak, the Chiefs earned the opportunity to possibly be the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since Brady led the New England Patriots to back-to-back titles in 2003-04.

The Bills jumped out to a 9-0 first quarter lead but, that was quickly eclipsed with 21, second quarter points by the Chiefs and, from then on, Kansas City owned the night. The Chiefs compiled a complete game with receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce dominating on offence and their defense stifling an MVP candidate in Bills' QB Josh Allen and neutralizing standout receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Chiefs booked their ticket to the big game with a 38-24 win as Buffalo shaved into a 23-point fourth quarter lead, but that was with Kansas City already celebrating a return to the Super Bowl.

The last (and only) time the Buccaneers appeared in the big game was in 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVII) – where they won - and now they have another shot at the title but, this time, with the pirate's ship as a backdrop. Brady will make his historic, 10th Super Bowl appearance and have a chance to play for his unprecedented, seventh championship ring (and possibly add to his NFL record, four Super Bowl MVP awards).

Of course, the ongoing pandemic protocols will ensure diminished home-field advantage for the Buccaneers: Only 22,000 fans will be allowed (roughly 30 per cent of the Raymond James Stadium's capacity). Additionally, there will hardly be any 'diehard' fans as most attendees should be 'corporate' invitees. However, the on-field 'activities' are not expected to suffer.

The Buccaneers entered last weekend as JustBet underdogs but have scored at least 30 points in each of their past six games, averaging 35.7 over that span. That statistic puts them in position to compete with the flying offense of the Chiefs (especially if the game explodes into a shootout). Notably, the Chiefs are averaging around 25 points per game over that span.

The Chiefs are not known for their defense, partly due to their overwhelming offense, but also because they have no 'big-name' defensive player. Their defense is 20th in the NFL this year in defensive efficiency and was thirteenth last year when they won the Super Bowl. They will have to contend with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Scotty Miller and perhaps Antonio Brown (knee injury) in a little over a week, and this will be a major undertaking.

The Buccaneers and Chiefs will go head-to-head for the second time this season (Chiefs won 27-24 in Tampa Bay last November) but this time around, the Lombardi Trophy is on the line. The Chiefs are expected to score while the Buccaneers' defense is more than able to contain them, but the Kansas City offense is rarely held in check for very long.

This Super Bowl promises to be thrilling when the ball is in Mahomes' hands but what happens when it's in Brady's hands will really be the decider. There should be 65+ points as both offences are very capable of scoring while both defenses have shown they are not top shelf. Come February 7 at 6:00pm, a legend will face a legend-in-making – the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) will take on the kid – and anything can (and will) happen.

