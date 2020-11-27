It's the old fox (Mourinho) versus the young tiger (Lampard) in big London Derby

It will be the old fox, Jose Mourinho, against the young tiger, Frank Lampard, in the massive London derby this Sunday (November 29) when Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs square off at Stamford Bridge in an expected humdinger.

Event # 1 – EPL – Everton vs Leeds

Buoyed by a 3-2 win over Fulham last weekend, Everton will be hoping to continue their good early season form when they host the dangerous Leeds tomorrow.

The Toffees (Everton) did well to put an end to their three-game losing streak in the league, with top marksman Calvert-Lewin hitting a double to jump atop the goal scoring chart with 10 goals so far this season.

Everton's recent dip in form has been blamed on sloppiness in defence by their coach, Carlo Ancelotti, and not the absence of Brazilian striker Richarlison. While serving his three-match ban prior to the international break, Everton lost all three games he missed, conceding seven goals during that run. The Toffees are yet to win a Premier League match without Richarlison since he joined in 2018 — drawing four and losing four of the eight games he has missed. He has made an immediate impact on his return at the weekend by setting up Calvert-Lewin for his first goal after just 42 seconds in the match.

Leeds United, on the other hand, failed to score for only the second time this season. Last weekend they had to settle for a goalless draw at home to a tepid Arsenal side that they should have beaten out of sight, after hitting the Arsenal woodwork three times during a dominant but luckless performance.

Leeds have looked impressive at home in the Premier League after gaining promotion this season and have served up some enterprising performances so far, none more so, than their first game of the season when they were unlucky to lose to champions Liverpool 4-3. In truth, Leeds have been good so far on their travels, claiming wins over Sheffield United and Aston Villa – the same Villa side that thrashed Liverpool 7-2 earlier this season.

KEY STATS

Everton – are unbeaten in their last 13 top-flight home games against Leeds (W6 D7) since a 2-3 loss in August 1990. Indeed, in the Premier League, Everton have only faced Fulham at Goodison Park more often without defeat (14) than they have Leeds (12).

Leeds – won their last meeting with Everton in all competitions, winning 2-1 in a League Cup tie in September 2012. Their last league victory against the Toffees came in December 2001 (D2 L3 since).

Both sides – Everton have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 home league games against Leeds, they're looking to win three league games in a row at home against the Whites for the first time since December 1951.

The betting tip. Goals – Over 2.5 goals.

Event # 2 – EPL – Chelsea vs Tottenham

Fans can expect plenty of fireworks on Sunday when Jose Mourinho's table topping Tottenham Hotspurs travel to Frank Lampard's third-placed side Chelsea for the big London Derby.

Chelsea started the season slowly but have gained momentum and are on a three-game winning run to jump to third place in the table after beating Newcastle away last weekend. The Blues spent over £250 million to revamp their side this season, and after losing to Liverpool in their second game of the season, which is still their only lost, and a victory over Spurs can see them end the weekend a top the standing if Liverpool fails to win away to Brighton in their game.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are also enjoying a purple patch and have made one of their best starts to the season in years to be leading the league after nine games, albeit level on points with Liverpool but with a better goal difference. Their season got off to a shocker, losing 0-1 to Everton, a result that left tongues wagging that Jose Mourinho would be the first big name manager to get sacked.

However, since that first defeat, which is still their only loss in nine games, Spurs have hit top-gear, playing some enterprising and attacking football. This newfound swagger by Tottenham was on full display when they went to the “Theatre of Dreams” and sent their fans into dreamland battering Manchester United 6-1 to shock the football world with a dominant and unexpected display.

Jose Mourinho and his Spurs side then put it all out there for the world to see that they are the real deal by dispatching Manchester City 2-0 at home last weekend to throw down the gauntlet to the rest of the league.

KEY STATS

Chelsea – have won their last three Premier League games against Spurs, more than they had in their previous eight against them (W2 D2 L4). They last won more consecutively against them in the competition between January 2000 and March 2002 (six games).

Tottenham – have won just one of their last 34 away games against Chelsea in all competitions (D11 L22), losing the last three in a row since a 3-1 victory in April 2018.

Both sides – Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions, a 0-0 draw in March 2012 — Tottenham's boss, José Mourinho, has lost both of his Premier League meetings with Chelsea's manager Frank Lampard. The Portuguese has never lost three consecutive league matches against the same manager or club before.

The betting tip. Tottenham & Over 2.5 goals.

JUSTBET ODDS – Everton vs Leeds

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

EVERTON TO WIN $1.97 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,970

LEEDS TO WIN $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600

MATCH TO DRAW $3.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,800

Odds on the Home Team (Everton) winning the game 3-2 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the Away Team (Leeds) winning the game 1-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

JUSTBET ODDS – Chelsea vs Tottenham

Sunday, November 29, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CHELSEA TO WIN $2.08 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,080

TOTTENHAM TO WIN $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

Odds on the Home Team (Chelsea) winning the game 2-0 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the Away Team (Spurs) winning the game 1-3 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $6.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,000