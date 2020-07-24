It was all Robert Halledeen on Graydon

Following Graydon's win in an Optional Claiming ($650,000-$600,000) call on Saturday (July 18), trainer Anthony Nunes credited jockey Robert Halledeen for a spectacular ride that occasioned the victory.

Graydon, a five-year-old foreigner, summoned all his strength in deep stretch to beat Coralando ridden by Omar Walker going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Graydon led for most of the way before surrendering the lead at the furlong-and-a-half (300m) pole to Coralando.

With Coralando in front, Halledeen did not panic, instead he used his strength and Graydon responded with a final effort of grit and determination to get up in time for a half-a-length win.

“The performance was a very good but what an awesome ride from Robert [Halledeen]. It was all him, it was all Robert from the start to finish.

“He [ Graydon] has some issues and he was struggling up at the Overnight Allowance where he is eligible. We just wanted to put him where he had a chance to win and if they claimed him then that's alright,” Nunes said.

Graydon got first jump on the field at the off and carried runners around the clubhouse turn as Awesome Aviator (Paul Francis), Secret Traveller (Linton Steadman) and Dezzy The Genius (Anthony Thomas) chased in that order.

Graydon opened up on rivals entering the back stretch with Coralando (Omar Walker) setting sight on the leader.

At the half-mile, Graydon tried to increase the lead but as soon as he turned for home, Coralando surrounded him and looked the likely winner but then Halledeen got into action and Graydon got the win.

Secret Traveller finished third. Final time for the event was 1:59.0.