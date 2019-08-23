Jamai Raja springs to life
Jamai Raja running flawlessly under champion jockey Anthony Thomas brought back memories of his more youthful years on Saturday last (August 17) when he put away a field of Optional claimers from $1,000,000 to $850,000 (three-year-olds and upwards) and four-year-olds and upwards event going a mile (1600 metres) for a total purse of $900,000.
Producing his second win of the day for jockey Thomas, Jamai Raja was registering his first win for the season from seven starts and sixth win overall from 45 career starts.
Thomas talking with The Supreme Racing Guide after his victory offered: “This is a horse that has his problems but today (Saturday) he felt as though he was a better horse and was just ready to go.”
Commenting further Thomas spoke about the tactics he used to earn the win.
“ Jamai Raja does have his little issues but when the trainer gets him fit, he runs his best races. He was the only speed horse in the race so my job was to get an early lead and to make sure he ( Jamai Raja) did not go too fast, too early.
“I just wanted him ( Jamai Raja) to be comfortable and relaxed, He wanted to go through at the half-mile, but I restrained and saved him.
“Then I asked him for his final effort up the straight and he answered so well. He still does have his back class despite getting on in age but if his trainer can put him down and sought out his problems, he will be able to be competitive among the right class of runners,” Thomas said.
The last time Jamai Raja won was with Thomas aboard in July of last year going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500 metres).
Jamai Raja completed the distance in a time of 1:33.4.
